It’s been months but the events of this year’s Oscar night are still being discussed. The slap heard ‘round the world, when Will Smith struck Chris Rock, hasn’t gone away yet and isn’t likely to fade from conversation anytime soon. And while Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the show that night, seems to be indicating that she’s unlikely to host the show again, it doesn’t actually sound like the slap is much of a reason why.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO