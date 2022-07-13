Ethel releases volleyball schedule

The Kosciusko School District is having a Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The event will take place at the Food Truck Parking lot in front of Renasant Bank from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. There will be face painting, live entertainment, concessions, inflatables and more. The Big Red...
The worst of the heat stress in Mississippi over the next few days will be along and west of I-55. But the National Weather Service says by the middle of next week, heat index readings could climb as high as 110 across a larger part of the state including portions of the local area. This weekend’s “limited” risk of heat stress touches the western edge of Attala County but the “elevated” risk that’s forecast for Wednesday will include the entire county and the northwestern portion of Leake County– with a “limited” risk in other parts of Leake and across Neshoba County.
Billy McMillan was sworn in this morning, Friday July 15, at Carthage City Hall. McMillan comes with over 30 years experience in law enforcement. He was an investigator at Leake County Sheriff’s Department. Family, friends, and several Leake County and City of Carthage Officials attended to show their support.
JULIUS D MCCASKILL, 24, of Jackson, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399.25. CHARLES W PETERS, 42, of Ethel, Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing Language in Telephone / Electronic Communication, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace,...
JEREMY D GAMLIN, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000. JAMES N GUNN, 19, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $1,331, $674.25, $674.25. JOHNNIE L HALL, 33, of Louisville, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO,...
Six former Holmes County school officials will have to pay back more than $200,000 which the State Auditor says was misspent. Shad White says his office has issued demand letters based on the findings of an audit in December of 2020. The largest amount—almost $91,000—is owed by former superintendent James Henderson. White is demanding almost $47,000 from the school district’s former chief financial officer, Cheryl Peoples– more than $24,000 from former school board member Anthony Anderson and about $13,000 each from three other former board members—April Jones, Elder Dean Junior and Louise Winters. One of the expenses noted in the audit was more than $4200 for a party celebrating a school bond issue.
