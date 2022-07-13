Ethel releases volleyball schedule

Six former Holmes County school officials will have to pay back more than $200,000 which the State Auditor says was misspent. Shad White says his office has issued demand letters based on the findings of an audit in December of 2020. The largest amount—almost $91,000—is owed by former superintendent James Henderson. White is demanding almost $47,000 from the school district’s former chief financial officer, Cheryl Peoples– more than $24,000 from former school board member Anthony Anderson and about $13,000 each from three other former board members—April Jones, Elder Dean Junior and Louise Winters. One of the expenses noted in the audit was more than $4200 for a party celebrating a school bond issue.

HOLMES COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO