Pregnant Heidi Montag Is Avoiding the Scale Before 2nd Baby: ‘Let’s Just Be Healthy’

By Meredith Nardino
 3 days ago

Not worried about snapping back. Pregnant Heidi Montag is staying positive before giving birth to her and Spencer Pratt‘s second child — especially when it comes to her body image.

The Hills alum, 35, is “trying to be really careful about” giving into her cravings as she approaches the 20-week mark, she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of welcoming baby No. 2. However, she isn’t cutting out the “sugar and carbs” she craves the most.

“If I have a bite of cake then I look down and half of it’s gone! I’m scarfing down food so quickly!” she said with a laugh. “My appetite has really spiked because the baby needs so much more nourishment, so I’m consuming so much food.”

Heidi Montag John Chapple/MEGA

Montag is keeping an eye on her diet, but she doesn’t want to restrict herself. “I try really hard to eat mostly heathy, whole foods, which I love, but I am definitely eating more pasta and toast,” she told Us. “And coming from a more carnivore diet, it’s a little shocking. … I’m trying not to just jump on the scale too. I’m like, ‘Let’s just be healthy and eat as healthy as I can and not worry what the scale says.'”

Us broke the news in June that the Colorado native is pregnant. She shares son Gunner, 4, with Pratt, 38, and the MTV personalities exclusively revealed to Us they have another little boy on the way.

“This might be my last [pregnancy], so I just want to be comfortable,” Montag explained. “I think that’s my biggest fear — I don’t want to gain so much weight that I become really uncomfortable and not as functional. So I’m just trying to find a good balance of not having the pressure of it at all, working out as much as I can, eating what I want and enjoying the pregnancy. That’s what I keep reminding myself.”

The Laguna Beach alum told Us that the “reality” of soon becoming the mother of two “is sinking in,” but she doesn’t want to “miss out” on special moments with Gunner before his baby brother arrives. “I’m trying to plan and make better patterns for him, like, he always wants me to tuck him in every night and I’m trying to incorporate Spencer to be able to do that. I do a lot of it and Spencer comes in and I finish it,” Montag said. “We need to reassess on certain things [before the baby comes]. … I am getting a little nervous and excited and nostalgic at the same time.”

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Gunner. John Chapple/MEGA

Despite some of her concerns, Montag told Us Gunner “is the most excited” about getting a little sibling. “He kept saying, ‘I want a brother to copy me and I want a little brother to be just like me and I want us to be friends,'” the Celebrity Big Brother alum gushed. “So for him, this is what he was hoping for. I think a brother relationship and dynamic is so great and I’m just hoping that they’ll be really close throughout their life.”

#Whole Foods#Healthy Eating#Celebrity Big Brother#Hills#Mtv
