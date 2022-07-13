Panthers prospect Sourdif looking to seize opportunity at upcoming training camp

Florida Panthers right wing Justin Sourdif (24) passes the puck against Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) during the third period of game one of their doubleheader preseason NHL hockey game at FLA Live Arena on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Justin Sourdif had such a strong showing in a rookie showcase just north of Tampa last summer even then-Panthers coach Joel Quenneville took notice.

When training camp opened the following week, Sourdif was given all sorts of opportunity to build on that momentum — only everyone knew he was not going to be part of the Panthers that season.

Sourdif, 19 at the time, was going back to his junior team in Vancouver and continue to develop.

Before he left South Florida, however, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Panthers.

That contract kicks in this season.

“Coming to camp here and signing a contract was a little bit of a surprise,” Sourdif said. “But you know, it definitely gave me a lot of confidence. I tried to change my game to more of a pro mentality. I think I have matured a lot the past few years and that is huge. I think it is going to help me a lot in the long run.”

Now back in South Florida and taking part of the team’s development camp at the IceDen in Coral Springs, Sourdif has the chance to really do something with his impressive play among his peers.

While Sourdif will leave this camp to take part in the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship as a member of Team Canada, he will be back for rookie camp and then come to training camp ready to compete for a spot with the Panthers.

“You go into camp trying to make the big club,” Sourdif said. “At the end of the day, you give it your all and have to be satisfied with that. You do what you can do and that’s my mindset.

“I’m going to shoot for the stars but Florida is a powerhouse team. As a 20-year-old kid, it’ll be really tough to make the team. But I am going to go for it.”

Sourdif had an eventful year, one that all started with his work with the Panthers last summer.

After being returned to his hometown Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League following training camp, Sourdif led that team in scoring with nine goals and 32 points in his first 24 games of the season.

The Giants were the only junior team he had ever played for and he was captain of the team.

But with the team lagging in the standings and out of playoff contention, they traded Sourdif to a contender: The Edmonton Oil Kings.

Sordif continued to play well, scoring 17 goals with 39 points in 28 games in helping lead the Oil Kings to the WHL title and a berth in the Memorial Cup — the Canadian junior hockey championships.

In 2019, the Giants lost in Game 7 of the WHL championship so making it to the Memorial Cup was something Sourdif said “I will never forget.”

Edmonton did not win the Memorial Cup, but he still has something to accomplish on the junior level when he rejoins Team Canada at the World Juniors.

The annual tournament is usually held around the holidays but was canceled this year due to a Covid outbreak.

The tournament was rescheduled for this summer and will start Aug. 9 in Edmonton.

“I made the World Junior team and now we are re-doing the tournament and that is exciting,” Sourdif said.

“I think it will be a good tournament. Russia will not be there so it will be a different tournament and playing it in August instead of Christmas will be different. But it’s the still the same competition and the same skill level. It will be fun.”

After that, Sourdif’s focus will be on making the Panthers.

Although it is a long shot that the third-round pick by the Panthers in 2020 will make the team, it is not out of the question.

The Panthers are going to be up against the salary cap and need a number of their younger players to pick up the slack of veterans lost in free agency this summer.

“You gain experience by going through the development camps, rookie camps, playing against NHL players at training camp,” said Geordie Kinnear, the coach of Florida’s AHL Charlotte Checkers.

“He has a lot of great assets. One thing that stood out to me was the grit that he showed for a guy who plays with his pace and his skill. That’s what excites me the most. He has played high-stakes hockey in the Memorial Cup, is going to World Juniors. There is experience in playing in big-time games.”

Another strong showing by Sourdif when camp opens this year could mean a longer stay with the Panthers.

Although he likely starts his professional career with Kinnear and the Checkers at the AHL level, players of his experience with his skill have made the early jump before.

“The opportunity to play pro is just exciting to me,” Sourdif said. “Having a chance to possibly make the big club is definitely motivating. I am going to do everything in my power to come as prepared as I can be to camp.

“Whether I am playing in Florida or Charlotte, I am just going to keep building from here.”