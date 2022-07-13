ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Criticized Amid Reports He’ll Give A Speech About Nelson Mandela At A UN General Assembly

 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday.

Prince HarryReuters

Recent reports revealed that the Duke of Sussex would say a few words about Nelson Mandela in his tribute. However, royal expert Angela Levin couldn’t help but question why he is being given the opportunity to address the attendees at the UN General Assembly.

“Harry giving a speech about Nelson Mandela in the UK on Monday. Would he have got it without being a member of the royal family that he couldn't wait to leave?” she said. 

