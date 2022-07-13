ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute planned with help of Give 716 partners

By Jhas Williams
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a leading organization that creates opportunities and supports the advancement of Western New York’s Hispanic population, the Hispanic Heritage Council is all about pushing the Latino community forward.

Some of the organization’s newer plans include creating a 33,000-square-foot institute with the mission to inspire awareness, appreciation, and understanding of the contributions of Latinos who’ve helped make America what it is today. They’re hoping to break ground on Niagara Street next year and open in 2024.

They’re also participating in this year’s Give 716 event, which kicks off Thursday. Watch the video above or click here to learn more about how you can donate and play an integral part in the project.

