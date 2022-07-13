ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OTB Foundation Supports Orphanage in Afghanistan

By Martino Carrera
HOME FOR AFGHAN KIDS: Acknowledging the complex environment in Afghanistan following last year’s takeover of the Taliban party, the OTB Foundation has once again teamed up with Nove Onlus to support a public orphanage in Kapisa, a region northeast of Kabul.

Offering shelter to around 50 orphaned children and kids whose parents and relatives are unable to take care of them, the unit, recently reopened after the Taliban shattered it, provides education, food, clothing and personal care goods, helping prevent children from being exposed to abuse, mistreatment and exploitation. With the OTB Foundation’s support the orphanage’s operators are regularly paid.

“It’s absurd that we have to choose which humanitarian emergencies to support globally. There are too many,” said Arianna Alessi, vice president of the OTB Foundation. “Afghanistan represents a special commitment. We’ve been present in the country for years thanks to associations spread and linked with the area, which continued to work toward female emancipation, the protection of young women and children and we actively contributed to handle the emergency following the Taliban’s reprise of power helping the disadvantage people and families fleeing the country,” she added.

According to the U.N., 97 percent of the Afghanistan population lives below the poverty line, with reportedly 13 million children in need of humanitarian help.

This is not the first time that the charity arm of the OTB Group, established in 2008 by OTB founder Renzo Rosso , is channeling its efforts toward the war- and poverty-torn country. Last year it linked with Nove Onlus to fly some women it had been supporting since 2019 out of Afghanistan and into Italy as part of the Pink Shuttle program launched by Nove Onlus and supported by the foundation.

The charity arm of the OTB Group, the parent company of brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf, has supported about 300 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the lives of 300,000 people.

