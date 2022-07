Groundbreaking initiative focuses on preventive care for all at UC Davis Health. Sacramento, Calif.- The UC Davis School of Medicine is making a unique commitment to the well-being of patients and the community by opening the Office of Wellness Education. The new office opened July 1 and is part of a first-of-its-kind initiative funded by a $5 million gift from Sacramento businessman Jim Anderson.

