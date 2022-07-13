ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

UPDATE: House explosion cause is natural gas, Le Mars fire chief suspects

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials provided more information about the house explosion in Le Mars Wednesday morning.

Responders were called in the morning to a rental home at the corning of 3rd Street SW and 4th Avenue SW. The fire department was on the scene since 6:34 a.m.

Dozens of snakes removed from Sioux City house

Upon the explosion, the fire spread to the house just east of the exploded home, according to Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper. The second home had a serious fire and had unsafe structural integrity. The two houses are total losses. A third house did catch fire on the outside and was quickly put out.

Schipper said three people were injured as a result of the explosion. One person was inside the basement at the time of the incident and was taken to a local hospital but then transferred to the Lincoln burn center. A man and woman were outside during the explosion. The woman was buried beneath some debris, and the man was walking around when responders arrived. The two were taken to a local hospital for a broken collar bone and a broken arm. There were no deaths.

Schipper said they were very fortunate that the injuries weren’t severe.

“The important thing folks is nobody got killed right now,” Schipper said. “Nobody is really badly injured. We do have some injuries but hopefully, everybody is going to be okay. We didn’t lose any other people or… That time of morning, a lot of peole are sleeping yet, lots of things like that. All the firefighters are safe. For what we have, we are doing fairly well.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAlfS_0ge8VBOW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoKzX_0ge8VBOW00
    A Le Mars home that started on fire. This photo was taken on July 13, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwQf2_0ge8VBOW00
    A Le Mars home that started on fire. This photo was taken on July 13, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRISh_0ge8VBOW00
    A Le Mars home that started on fire. This photo was taken on July 13, 2022.

Schipper noted they are in the preliminary phase of their investigation but said they believe the cause of the explosion was due to natural gas, causing the roof to blow off the house and landing two houses down. They believe the gas leak was inside the structure. They also said they are trying to figure out the cause of the spark.

The blast went straight up and rained debris down, so the debris field is within a quarter-block, Schipper said, adding that the percussive blast from the explosion caused damage for several blocks around. Officials will have to canvas the area and conduct a damage assessment.

Siouxland student among ‘Doodle for Google’ contest winners

Robert Trobaugh, a witness who lived a couple of blocks from the explosion, told KCAU 9 that he woke up due to the explosion. He initially thought that something had hit his house until a neighbor alerted him of the situation.

“We could just see smoke and flames above the trees and we were like, “what is going on down over there?’ And we were coming through the alley, we were seeing a house or two that exploded and one was on fire next door,” Trobaugh said. “This was so close… I don’ know how to explain it. The impact was so hardcore. It rattled everything around here.”

Other community fire departments assisted the Le Mars Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiwaradio.com

Contractor Striking Gas Line Causes Evacuation Of Four Downtown Sheldon Businesses

Sheldon, Iowa — Four downtown Sheldon businesses were evacuated after a contractor struck a gas line in the central business district. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Third Avenue a little after 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, July 15th. He says a utility contractor doing some underground work had struck an abandoned natural gas service line in the alley between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, behind the old print shop building.
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Le Mars, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
Le Mars, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
Le Mars, IA
Accidents
nwestiowa.com

Accident causes semi fuel leak in Sheldon

SHELDON—The Sheldon Fire Co. was called out to stop a fuel leak to a semitruck involved in a crash in the middle of Highway 18/Park Street Wednesday, July 6. No one was injured in the two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. near Kwik Star. Thirty-six-year-old Emily Joy Vander Veen of...
SHELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#3rd Street Sw#4th Avenue Sw#Lincoln
KLEM

Fire Chief Update – Early Morning Explosion in LeMars

On Wednesday July 13, 2022, at 6:39am the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house explosion at 327 3rd Street SW. The house is owned by Bill Anthony of Le Mars and rented by Jeff Dimmock. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from debris and...
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence in Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a heavy police in northeastern Sioux Falls this morning. Authorities were called to the area of 34th Street and Highland Avenue around 8 a.m. Our crews on the scene spotted several Sioux Falls police cars. So far investigators have not released any...
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars explosion injures 3 people, destroys home

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The explosion happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says it largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes. KTIV-TV reports the explosion shook homes blocks away. The condition of those injured in the blast wasn’t immediately released. Firefighters from Le Mars and the nearby communities of Orange City and Sioux Center helped extinguish the fires. Le Mars is a city of 10,500 about 150 miles northwest of Des Moines.
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
kscj.com

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR VOLUNTARY ODD/EVEN LAWN WATERING

SIOUX CITY IS ASKING RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES TO VOLUNTARILY CONSERVE WATER BY IRRIGATING RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL LAWNS ON AN ODD/EVEN SCHEDULE BEGINNING IMMEDIATELY. UTILITIES DIRECTOR BRAD PUETZ SAYS EACH LAWN WOULD BE WATERED THREE DAYS PER WEEK UNDER THE GUIDELINES:. WATERING1 OC……ON MONDAY. :13. PUETZ SAYS THE CONSERVATION...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD investigating bomb threat at Morningside University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local law enforcement were called to Morningside University's campus Friday morning for a bomb threat. Sioux City Police received a call from someone around 10 a.m. stating there was a bomb on the campus of Morningside University. Officers determined it was not a credible threat...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Suspect from Sioux City gas station robbery arrested

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) — The man police believe robbed a woman at a Leeds gas station in June has been arrested. According to court documents, Asa Starr, 18, was the passenger of a Toyota Camry when the vehicle stopped at a gas station on the 4100 block of Floyd Boulevard on June 27. Starr allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached a woman who was with her children with a gun.
SIOUX CITY, IA
point2homes.com

4404 Ravine Park Dr., Sioux City, Woodbury County, IA, 51106

WELCOME HOME!! This home has been lovingly taken care of for many years and is now ready to find its new FOREVER owner. Upon arriving you will first notice the beautifully landscaped yard. Inside, this home has two Fireplaces, High ceilings, beautiful newer wood floors and Large windows as well as sliding doors leading to the lovely deck which you are sure to love. 3 Bedrooms on the main floor, one of them with a master bath and walk in closet. The walkout basement features an additional bedroom, wet bar, kitchenette and full bath! This home is close to schools, shopping, and so much more while still being on a low traffic street! Make your appointment today to check out your BEAUTIFUL new home!
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy