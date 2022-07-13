Crane Plant demolition slated for early August

The Charles P. Crane Generating Station, a prominent landmark in eastern Baltimore County for nearly 50 years, is scheduled for demolition in early August. Photo courtesy of Jim Hock

The Charles P. Crane Generating Station, commonly known as C.P. Crane Plant, was a prominent fixture in eastern Baltimore County for nearly 50 years.

It’s been about four years since the Bowleys Quarters landmark officially closed, and the future of the power plant’s property is now among the most considerable challenges facing Baltimore County, according to Councilman David Marks, a representative of District 5.

Marks has been one of the most outspoken individuals on the circumstances surrounding the Crane Plant, and how its future will affect nearby residents. Marks’ district will include Bowleys Quarters once redistricting takes place, assuming he gets reelected. He has conversed with community leaders, local residents, colleagues and developers in pursuit of a viable solution that serves in the best interests of those who reside within the plant’s surrounding vicinity.

“This is one of the top issues facing eastern Baltimore County,” Marks told The Avenue News. “It’s because this is a pristine area that includes a lot of undeveloped acreage, and is a sensitive region near the Chesapeake Bay.”

Forsite Development, the developer that owns the Crane Plant and surrounding vicinity that encompasses roughly 157 acres, has explored various options regarding how to repurpose the property.

Leaders from the development firm have spoken with Marks and Hock, and the parties continue to meet and have conversations as the power plant’s future appears to be somewhat uncertain.

There are two factors preventing any further development on the property at the moment, according to Marks: extension of public water and zoning. Forsite is seeking the extension of public water, but before that happens the proposal must be approved by the Baltimore County Planning Board followed by a recommendation from the county council to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

“I’m in favor of the demolition, and I’m in favor of the property being used in a way that’s compatible with the community,” Marks said, also voicing his opposition to any public water extension on the property until there’s a plan that preserves open space and has local support.

“Most of the community seems to want it (plant) preserved in a pristine state, and I would be fine with that. If there is going to be some level of development, it has to be something the community will accept.”

Jim Hock, president of the Bowleys Quarters Improvement Association (BQIA), expressed similar sentiments to Marks, emphasizing his desire to see the plant’s property in its natural state.

“Our goal is not to make a profit for somebody. Enough people have made a profit off that plant,” Hock said, continuing that the property is not zoned to accommodate a high volume of residential or commercial units.

“Nothing has to go there. They (Forsite) would like to see something there, but as far as the community, it could stay vacant. It could go back to its natural state… Now a park or something like that could be wonderful.”

Constructed in 1961, the Crane Generating Station was a 400 megawatt coal power plant and one of the main suppliers of electrical power in the region. It sits on the rural side of the Baltimore County Urban-Rural demarcation line on Carroll Island Road.

Demolition of the plant’s Unit 1 was originally scheduled for early July. After reconsidering, Forsite pushed the demolition date back a month. Both of the Crane Plant’s units will be demolished to reduce the risk of pollutants spreading.

Forsite — a firm that primarily specializes in acquiring industrial real estate — acquired the Crane property last year and has outlined plans to build hundreds of residential units, something Marks and Hock concur is an overdevelopment. Marks said he has been told Forsite is revising those plans and will be sharing them with community associations.

While some have suggested a low-rise senior living community, “my intent is to preserve as much of that open space as possible,” Marks highlighted.

After conversing with local residents, Marks learned that they would like to see a redevelopment plan with minimal traffic that preserves open space. Some wouldn’t mind seeing a remaining smokestack as a landmark for boaters, he underlined.

On the evening of July 13, Hock will meet with Forsite executives, who will put forth a proposal regarding the use of Crane Plane property following demolition. In addition, there will be a public hearing on the proposal to extend water to the Crane Plant on Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. in Towson’s Jefferson Building across from the Historic Courthouse.