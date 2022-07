According to organizers behind getting another Creston school bond issue on a ballot before year’s end, about 300 of the needed 350 signatures have been obtained. Lead by Melissa Driskell, she informed interested people Wednesday at Creston High School petitions are still in circulation as the strategy is to turn in all signatures at once. As the names are still being added, she said the issue is still facing its critics. The goal is to ask for $29 million to fund a second gymnasium, performing arts needs, science improvements, greenhouse, HVAC, new Early Childhood Center addition among other projects.

CRESTON, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO