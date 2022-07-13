ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Pete Davidson's 'Dream' Is to Be a Dad One Day

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has made it clear that he won’t be happy as a fun uncle or potential step-dad — he wants to have kids of his own one day! In a new interview, the former Saturday Night Live star admitted he longs to be a dad. (And being around Kim Kardashian’s four cute kids has probably done nothing to dampen that desire!)

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny,” Davidson told Kevin Hart in a sneak peek of the comedian’s new Hart to Heart series that premieres on Peacock on Thursday.

Hart, who is dad to Heaven, 17, and Hendrix, 14, with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Kenzo, 4, and Kaori, 1, with wife Eniko Hart, responded, “That’s not super corny — that’s the best god— thing you could do in life.”

“It would be so fun, dressing up the little dude,” Davidson responded.

The comedian has been dating Kardashian since October 2021, and often hangs out with her kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex Kanye West. Saint was recently spotted wearing a cap that Davidson reportedly bought him.

An insider told Hollywood Life in May, “Seeing Pete with her children has shown her what an amazing father he would be, and Pete has gotten close to North. They play together often because Pete is like a big kid and Kim loves to see this. She has not ruled out the possibility of having another child and she is prepared for this if it were to happen.”

Maybe he will get to achieve his dream someday with Kardashian! In the meantime, he’s just going to focus on being a good guy.

“I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now is trying to be like as good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier,” he said in the interview with Hart.

The comedian also shared that his “childhood was not great.” “Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister. Just, like, did not handle it great,” before adding that his sister was “2 or 3 years old” when his dad, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, per PEOPLE. “It was a f-cking nightmare.”

“My family was just great the whole time,” he added about turning to comedy. “They were super supportive of me trying standup. I’m definitely a family guy.” You can stream the full interview on July 14 on Peacock.

