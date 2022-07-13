Motorcyclist Killed in Northwest Georgia Collision with Truck
Floyd County, Georgia authorities have confirmed that a Silver Creek man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash last Friday night (July 8th). According to...weisradio.com
Floyd County, Georgia authorities have confirmed that a Silver Creek man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash last Friday night (July 8th). According to...weisradio.com
Sorry to here about Charles D.D. Accident. I had a Nephew get killed on a Motorcycle. A lady ran a Red Light..Prayers for His Family & Friends ⚘️
Comments / 6