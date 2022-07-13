Motorcyclist Killed in Northwest Georgia Collision with Truck

On Thursday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol in a three hour manhunt in the area around the Mill Creek Subdivision just off Hunter Road. The manhunt began after Troopers in Knox County attempted to stop a vehicle. The suspect failed to stop and Troopers pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed near mile marker 11 in Ooltewah. Upon crashing, both the driver and passenger fled on foot. The passenger was apprehended near the scene, but the driver managed to evade immediate capture.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO