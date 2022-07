ATLANTA — Teachers in a summer instructional program for hundreds of elementary-age students tell Channel 2 Action News they haven’t been paid, and they contend Atlanta Public Schools is at least partly to blame. The STEM-focused program was managed by a nonprofit called ARTportunity Knocks (AK), which used three APS facilities and says it received at least some of its funding from APS. ARTportunity also claims an unidentified state agency was providing money, and that both the school district and that state agency are holding up funding. Teachers just know they haven’t been paid.

