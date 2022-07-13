ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

County Corner: Summer Precautions

By Submitted Content
Suburban
Suburban
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s that time of year when we look forward to vacations, picnics, beach excursions, and just enjoying the warm weather — and of course Fourth of July celebrations such as parades, concerts, and fireworks. One thing we need to recognize during the upcoming months is that COVID...

centraljersey.com

New Jersey 101.5

Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ

Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

Eww. Worms in Trenton, NJ, drinking water?

Are there worms in the water being delivered to homes by the Trenton Water Works?. Testing is underway after a resident found small inchworms in his home's water filter. They are likely midge larvae, which are coming from the open reservoir used by Trenton Water Works to get its water. The reservoir is open, which allows green algae to grow. Midge larva like to feed on the algae.
TRENTON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Gloucester Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a skunk removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On July 10, a skunk was killed by a dog in...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water utility asks residents to cut back on watering their lawns

New Jersey American Water is urging customers in the Jersey Shore area to conserve now and avoid strict water use restrictions later if the dry weather pattern continues. With a dry weather pattern settled over the entire state, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to voluntarily watch their water use.
POLITICS
PIX11

Goya hosts massive food drive at Jersey City headquarters

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.   When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Stray cat in Hunterdon County tests positive for rabies

READINGTON TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a stray cat found in Readington Township tested positive for rabies. The adult male cat with white and brown tiger pattern domestic short hair mix tested positive for rabies on July 14...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ABCNY

Fire consumes apartment in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire consumed much of an apartment building in Edison, New Jersey on Friday afternoon. The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at the Parsonage Hill Village Apartments on 353 Parsonage Road. Many residents were arriving home from work and watched from horror as their...
EDISON, NJ
Government Technology

Newark, N.J., Takes the Mystery Out of Affordable Housing

Residents of Newark, N.J., now have increased access to information about affordable housing opportunities through a recently launched website. The tool is part of a broader effort by Mayor Ras J. Baraka’s administration to prioritize affordable housing. In 2021, he announced five-year affordable housing goals as part of an equitable recovery; one of these goals was to create a one-stop portal that would be updated in real time with the affordable housing options available.
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

RWJ University Hospital Garden Honors Beloved Long-Term Patient

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway now has a garden honoring Everett Duchin of Colonia, a beloved hospital patient. “When we first discussed it, it was going to be a bench and tree,” joked Everett’s brother Eric of South Plainfield. Everett’s immediate family, together with friends and extended family, started a GoFundMe page to raise money. The Everett Howard Duchin Memorial Garden now includes several ornamental trees, flowering plants, and benches circling the hospital’s familiar gazebo.
COLONIA, NJ
94.5 PST

Another New Jersey town tells people to lock their cars

It seems like every few weeks there’s a news story about a rash of car thefts in New Jersey that culminates with the police in that town scolding residents to lock their damn cars. This week’s featured town is Old Tappan. There have been several car thefts recently...
New Jersey 101.5

Growing season: New Jersey tomatoes are finally here

They're usually at a farm stand around the Fourth of July on any given year. This year the world-famous Jersey tomato took its time coming to market. According to my observations, and I check carefully just about every day, Jersey tomatoes are available at many farm markets. Not all farmers markets will have them right now, especially the further north you go.
AGRICULTURE
PIX11

Grocery prices too high? One New Jersey company offers solution

UNION, N.J. (PIX11) — Think your groceries cost more now? They do — a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% from over the course of the year, hitting a 40-year high. It’s an indicator that the price for things like eggs, toilet paper […]
UNION, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Mendham Church Pushes Beyond the Walls

When it comes to mission work, the Mendham Hills Community Church has a saying, “the life you change might just be your own.” The church, located at 480 Route 24, in Chester has a secular non-profit called “Beyond the Walls” which helps groups living in homelessness or poverty locally, domestically, and internationally. The international mission, which travels to Guatemala to help 11,000 plus people living and working in a garbage dump, has grown to include participants from a number of states. “People have a wonderful experience and share it with the world,” said the church’s pastor, John Isemann, in explaining how people from outside the area get involved. In addition to its mission work, the church provides a place where people of all ages can grow in fellowship and faith.
MENDHAM, NJ
