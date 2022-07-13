ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beth Orton Shares Video for New Song “Forever Young”: Watch

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
After sharing the remarkable title song from her new album Weather Alive, Beth Orton is back with the music video for a new single titled “Forever Young.” The nearly six-minute track features Dustin O’Halloran on synthesizer, backing...

