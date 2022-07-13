ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldron, MI

Wheat field arsonist strikes Waldron area

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

For the second year in a row, an arsonist has set blaze to fields in and around Waldron.

The Wright-Waldron Fire Department responded to a large wheat field fire Tuesday requiring mutual aid to extinguish the inferno, similar to fires set in the area in 2021.

The 2021 fires — which included fires set across U.S. 127 into Lenawee County — prompted a police investigation.

And it appears the unidentified arsonist(s) have struck again prompting a renewed call for justice.

"To the person or persons that think it's fun starting wheat stubble or standing wheat fields on fire, just know you are on our radar," stated Wright-Waldron Fire Department Assistant Chief Shawn Barnhart in a release. "And it will be a matter a time before you get caught and we will make sure you get prosecuted to the fullest extent of law."

Barnhart said the arsons are unnecessarily putting lives and nearby homes at risk and costing the taxpayers of Wright Township, as well as mutual aid departments.

"And, lastly, you cost the already struggling farmers money on a crop that he or she hasn't baled yet or in some cases combined," Barnhart said.

The Wright-Waldron Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid to a second field fire in Morenci Tuesday, but it is unknown if the fires are related.

Barnhart asked that if anyone has information on Tuesday's fire to contact him or Wright-Waldron Fire Chief Dennis McNett at (517) 286-6611.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Wheat field arsonist strikes Waldron area

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Fire At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold Contained Quickly By Local Fire Departments

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
ARCHBOLD, OH
WLNS

Crews battle house fire in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews are battled a house fire on the 800 block of W. Columbia St. in Mason. 6 News is on the scene and the fire now seems to be under control, but for a while smoke could be seen coming from the home and roads in the area were also blocked off.
MASON, MI
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors. One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon. Neighbors say the duplex...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Ohio man, 71, killed in crash on I-75 in Monroe County

An Ohio man is dead and a Taylor man was injured in an crash early Thursday on northbound Interstate 75 in South Rockwood. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge, Ohio, was driving a 2006 Ford Escape in the center lane north of Ready Road just before 5 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Jeremy L. Meeks, 35, of Taylor.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Waldron, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Waldron, MI
Waldron, MI
Accidents
City
Morenci, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in Ingham County crash

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were injured in a collision Wednesday night in Stockbridge. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Main Street, near Brogan Road. Police said a vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old man, crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle. The drivers and...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal I-75 crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed early Thursday on I-75 when his car was forced off the freeway and crashed into a median barrier. Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge Ohio, died July 14, when he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash near the village of South Rockwood, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Just Blaze
sent-trib.com

Truck driver cited after I-75 crash Friday morning

A Michigan driver has been cited after Friday’s crash on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green that shut down the southbound lanes for an hour. A Freightliner semi-tractor trailer combination, operated by Robert M. Branch, 60, Flint, Michigan, was driving northbound around 2:49 a.m. when it drove off the side of the roadway, through the median and into the southbound lanes. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay

7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today(7/15/22) an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Defiance inmate dies at Wood County jail

A Defiance man being held at the Wood County jail was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night. Richard Edward Fitch, 55, was pronounced dead, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release. At approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies found Fitch unresponsive in his cell. Deputies started CPR...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Fields#Mutual Aid#Accident
13abc.com

TPD holding seized vehicle auction online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding a seized vehicle auction and it’s happening online. According to TPD, the auction started on July 12 and will end on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. 57+/- autos, motorcycles, ATVs, vans and trailers will be sold at the...
TOLEDO, OH
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hollandsfj.us

I-475 widening, 20A interchange work begins

On June 29, the Ohio Department of Transportation broke ground on the second phase of its I-475 widening project which includes a long awaited interchange at U.S. Route 20A in Maumee. ODOT and local elected officials gathered on the grounds of Dana Inc. at the corner of Route 20A and...
MAUMEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Jackson County, MI, Confirms Case of Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
WWJ News Radio

1 ejected, killed after possible wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) -- At least one person has died after a crash that may have involved a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Monroe County. WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell, who was on the scene, said he doesn't have confirmation from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office or Michigan State Police, but the crash appeared to be a head-on collision.
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
843
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy