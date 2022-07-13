ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

New research reveals how gig economy platforms are transforming our cities

By University of Melbourne
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapid rise of the "gig" economy for moving people, goods and services is transforming Australian cities, but not necessarily for the better, a new University of Melbourne study has found. The five-year study Gig Cities is the first research in Australia to explore the gig economy from the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Pioneering climate change research reveals long-term global carbon cycle impacts

A new study in Nature Geoscience, co-authored by Dr. Heather Ford from Queen Mary's School of Geography, uses a unique research model to illustrate how past geologic periods can help us understand future climate changes. As research uncovers more about Earth's distant history, going back millions of years before human...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Australian#University Of Melbourne#Gig Cities
Phys.org

The sixth sense: How animals use the Earth's magnetic field for orientation

Many animals use the Earth's magnetic field for orientation. But exactly how they do this remains for the most part a mystery. At the University of Oldenburg, researchers from across disciplines are working together to solve the puzzle. A unique spectacle awaits anyone who visits the German island of Heligoland...
WILDLIFE
TechCrunch

Robin raises $30M to expand its office reservation software as companies embrace hybrid work

Micah Remley, the CEO of Robin, argues that businesses can have their cake and eat it too by going the “hybrid” work route — that is, having employees work in-office during a portion of the week and remote for the remainder. Remley joined Robin after Brian Muse and twin brothers Sam and Zach Dunn founded the startup to help companies manage office space using reservation software.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Vulnerable Pacific islands call for 'urgent, immediate' action on climate

Vulnerable Pacific islands demanded "urgent, immediate" global action on climate change Thursday, while stressing a commitment to democracy and the "rules-based" international order in the face of growing Chinese regional influence. At a key summit in the Fijian capital Suva, island leaders warned time was running out to avoid "worst-case...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Australia
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression

Whiteness is a modern, colonial invention. It was devised in the 17th century and used to provide the logic for genocide and slavery. The first recorded mention of "white people," historians concur, is in English playwright Thomas Middleton's 1613 play, The Triumphs of Truth. Ever since the 17th century, people...
SOCIETY
Phys.org

Earliest known example of brood care found in extinct insects from China

At a dig site in China, a team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences working with a colleague from the Netherlands has uncovered the earliest known example of brood care in an insect. In their paper published in Proceedings of The Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, the group describes the extinct water bugs and the results of close inspection of their legs.
WORLD
Phys.org

Rare sauropod dinosaur teeth uncovered in Australia

A team of researchers at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Natural History Museum The Jump-Up, working with colleagues from the University of New England and University College London, has uncovered sauropod teeth fossils at the Upper Cretaceous Winter Formation of Queensland in Australia. In their paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, the group describes their find and its importance to understanding the history of the creatures in Australia.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
US News and World Report

The Essential Digital Tools for Financial Advisors in 2022

Like all businesses, financial advisors must constantly seek to become more effective and efficient in the provision of services to their clients. With more effectiveness and efficiency comes lower costs of operation, improved service delivery and higher customer satisfaction. In a world of constant digitization, improved effectiveness and efficiency means...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Physicists harness quantum 'time reversal' to measure vibrating atoms

The quantum vibrations in atoms hold a miniature world of information. If scientists can accurately measure these atomic oscillations, and how they evolve over time, they can hone the precision of atomic clocks as well as quantum sensors, which are systems of atoms whose fluctuations can indicate the presence of dark matter, a passing gravitational wave, or even new, unexpected phenomena.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy