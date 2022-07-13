New research reveals how gig economy platforms are transforming our cities

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)

