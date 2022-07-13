Amwell CEO on telehealth’s ‘biggest war’ ahead

JEDDAH — This is the way Saudi Arabia’s pariah status ends. Not with a bang, but with a fist bump. The world’s most anticipated knuckle touch between President JOE BIDEN and Saudi Crown Prince MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN happened minutes after Air Force One touched down here, ending the royal’s global freezeout in the bro-iest way possible. It was a moment the administration wished Biden could avoid but quickly realized was going to be impossible, given that the president obliterated his doctors’ Covid precautions with a Jerusalem hugfest. Yet the White House figured the short-term pain was worth the long-term gain: In exchange for some bad PR, the U.S. would rekindle its historic friendship with Saudi Arabia while promoting Israel’s regional integration and securing its own interests.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO