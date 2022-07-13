ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Amwell CEO on telehealth’s ‘biggest war’ ahead

By BEN LEONARD, RUTH READER
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoy Schoenberg is the president and co-CEO of Amwell, a leading telehealth company. Future Pulse caught up with him to discuss the state of telehealth, from policy and industry consolidation to abortion and automation. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. How would you characterize the state...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Abortion ruling propels Dem AG fundraising past Republicans

FIRST IN PI — DEM AGs OUTRAISE REPUBLICAN COUNTERPARTS AFTER FALL OF ROE: The committee working to elect Democratic state attorneys general saw a massive influx of cash during the second quarter of this year, narrowly outraising its Republican counterpart as the issue of abortion rights headed back to the states in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
POLITICO

The Holy War over Hunter Biden’s laptop

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Every month, there are dozens of stories about HUNTER BIDEN attributed to a hard drive...
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

How to think about un-'real' real estate

The whole idea of "virtual real estate" at first sounds like a joke about the future — what part of "real" don't they get?. But there's a growing market for property in the metaverse, and it even has some history: users could purchase land in Second Life as far back as 2003.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

What the U.S. traded for that fist bump

JEDDAH — This is the way Saudi Arabia’s pariah status ends. Not with a bang, but with a fist bump. The world’s most anticipated knuckle touch between President JOE BIDEN and Saudi Crown Prince MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN happened minutes after Air Force One touched down here, ending the royal’s global freezeout in the bro-iest way possible. It was a moment the administration wished Biden could avoid but quickly realized was going to be impossible, given that the president obliterated his doctors’ Covid precautions with a Jerusalem hugfest. Yet the White House figured the short-term pain was worth the long-term gain: In exchange for some bad PR, the U.S. would rekindle its historic friendship with Saudi Arabia while promoting Israel’s regional integration and securing its own interests.
POTUS
POLITICO

Who cut checks to Manchin last quarter

Presented by the Semiconductor Industry Association. WHO CUT CHECKS TO MANCHIN LAST QUARTER: Sen. Joe Manchin’s rejection of Democratic plans to forge ahead with a reconciliation package centered around climate and tax reform ahead of the August recess prompted anger and shock from Democratic colleagues and activists alike. —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
POLITICO

Layoff notices hit Senate service workers

TAXATION TREPIDATION — To tax hike or not to tax hike? That’s a question squeezing Democrats. A cornerstone of Democratic policy for decades has been a push to increase taxes for large corporations and highest echelons of individual earners. But as the move towards a taxes, energy and drug pricing package progresses, some are spooked at the prospect of increasing taxes in an election year with prices soaring.
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

Senators in both parties want to prevent the next Jan. 6. They're not looking for the select panel's help.

They're close to a deal on reforming the Electoral Count Act, and they're not interested in waiting for expected recommendations from the Capitol attack investigation. The Jan. 6 committee shares one major goal with a handful of GOP senators: modernizing the 135-year-old law that governs the transition of presidential power. Except those Republicans aren’t looking to the select panel for help.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

New GOP poll shows who's ahead in crowded primaries

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Fresh — The push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold debates at the upcoming Republican Party of Florida Sunshine Summit has resulted in some new polling numbers for four key congressional races. Criteria — The party is holding debates at the event scheduled later...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Telehealth#Abortion Law#Health Information#Amwell
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Biden’s inflation nightmare gets scarier

PEAK PROBLEMS — Remember all that talk about inflation having “peaked” earlier this month? Well, you can toss it in the garbage along with its predecessor in wishful thinking: that the lightning fast run up in consumer prices that began in late 2020 would prove “transitory” and mostly ease on its own.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Another Manchin-shaped torpedo

OOPS, HE DID IT AGAIN — No one can string along his Democratic colleagues quite like Sen. Joe Manchin. The centrist West Virginia Democrat single-handedly tanked his party’s pared down proposals for new spending to combat climate change and tax increases for large corporations and wealthy individuals, both key elements of the Democrats’ agenda that they hoped to accomplish before the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
POLITICO

Senate eyes votes on computer chip bill that drastically slims U.S.-China competition plans

The move to vote on $52 billion in chip funding would signal the end of deadlocked negotiations between the House and Senate on the larger competition package. Senate Democrats are planning to advance domestic computer chip production legislation as soon as next week, signaling an end to formal talks on a broader China competition bill as the White House presses for action before November.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The ex-Cuomo crew has thoughts

Nearly a year after the implosion of the Andrew Cuomo administration, his closest circle is reemerging to reorient themselves in a political landscape without the disgraced former governor at the center. Former adviser and bulldog spokesman Rich Azzopardi published his takeaways from the June 28 primary elections in the Times...
POLITICS
POLITICO

How Silicon Valley's congressman sees the future

Today, we’re introducing the Future in Five Questions, a regular Friday feature in which we’ll ask a thinker, doer or policymaker in the tech world to share their view of the road ahead. This week, we’re kicking it off with Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat whose district includes...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy