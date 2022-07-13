Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Friendship With Oprah Winfrey Continues to Grow Following Their Explosive Interview

Royal family members Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly continue to take advice from friend Oprah Winfrey a year after an explosive, tell-all interview that pulled back the veil of secrecy within the upper-crust clan. The couple, who lives near the entertainment personality in Montecito, California, maintains a friendship with Winfrey. However, they appear to rely on her for more than just friendship. Harry and Meghan find Winfrey’s wise words a source of comfort as they continue their life outside the royal firm.

Oprah Winfrey sitting across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she interviews them for a CBS special | Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

How did Oprah Winfrey meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Times reported in Feb. 2021 that Markle and Winfrey met not long before the former actor’s wedding to Harry in May 2018.

The news outlet noted that Meghan invited Winfrey to meet her at Kensington Palace in March 2018. Just two months later, in May 2018, Winfrey was invited to Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle.

Accordingly, Winfrey revealed during her March 2021 sit-down with the couple she first approached Markle for an interview in March 2018. At the time, Markle turned Winfrey down.

“I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. There had to be people sitting there,” Meghan said.

But, Winfrey added, “There were other people in the room when I was having that conversation. You turned me down nicely, ‘Perhaps there will be another time. When there’s a right time.'”

The couple maintains a friendship with the entertainment powerhouse

Oprah Winfrey | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A year after a sit-down between Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Markle that rocked the royal family to its core, the trio remains friendly.

In late June, the duo visited Winfrey at her California home, reported Page Six . The couple reportedly spent an hour with the entertainment mogul.

Harry drove a Range Rover to Winfrey’s residence with Markle beside him.

Their security detail followed right behind them.

However, no details were revealed as to why the couple visited Winfrey.

The Daily Mail also published photos of the couple driving to Winfrey’s home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lean into Oprah Winfrey’s advice

According to a story by Daniela Elser, royal commentator for the New Zealand Herald , the couple continues to live according to Winfrey’s advice.

Elser linked Winfrey’s advice to Harry’s legal battle with the royal family as he moves to obtain police protection in England for Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet . Winfrey made a statement regarding responsibility for one’s life and the idea of moving on per Elser’s story.

Newsweek reported the Duke of Sussex is suing the royal family for denying his clan bodyguards during trips to the United Kingdom. In the filing, he claims his private security detail is insufficient.

Harry referenced the ongoing security issues for his family during the sit-down with Winfrey and his wife.

He claimed members of the royal family suggested Markle continue acting, “because there wasn’t enough money to pay for her.”

He told Winfrey he pleaded with the royals to pay for security for the couple and their son. However, the royal family reportedly denied their requests.

