Mesquite Police Department Log July 10,2022
07/12/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/10/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220710022 Welfare Check Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0