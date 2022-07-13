ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite Police Department Log July 10,2022

07/12/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/10/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220710022 Welfare Check Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...

Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Building Reports – June 2022

There were 227 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in June, with a total value of $12 million. This is an increase from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 187 permits, with a value at $10.8 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued...
The 10 best hotels in Mesquite, United States

Discover the best hotels in Mesquite, Nevada including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mesquite, an IHG Hotel, Eureka Casino Resort, Best Western Mesquite Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mesquite, an IHG Hotel, Virgin River Hotel & Casino, CasaBlanca Hotel, Casino, Golf & Spa, Best Western Mesquite Inn, Highland Estates Hotel & Resort, Rising Star Sports Ranch Resort, Grand Destination by EVRentals.
Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Senior Games: Stephens rediscovers love of golf in retirement

Lone Stephens has spent her entire professional career in the medical field, first as an x-ray technician and then as a physicians assistant. So it's only natural that she gravitated to the game of golf. But while working, she wasn't able to really give the game its due, having to support her family.
