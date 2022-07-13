ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 everyday factors that increase your risk of top killer

By Vanessa Chalmers
 3 days ago
EIGHT factors have been discovered that increase the risk of the top killer dementia.

The condition is diagnosed in one in six people over the age of 80 in the UK.

Dementia is largely diagnosed in the elderly, but experts say lifestyle choices over decades can accumulate risk.

A new study has found that, regardless of whether you are 18 or 80, eight factors are important for reducing the odds of dementia.

Each one, the researchers said, can reduce brain age by three years.

It means that with several, a person could have a similar brain age as someone 10 or 20 years older than them.

Dr Annalise LaPlume, the study’s lead author, said: “Our results suggest lifestyle factors may be more important than age in determining someone’s level of cognitive functioning.

“This is great news, since there’s a lot you can do to modify these factors, such as managing diabetes, addressing hearing loss, and getting the support you need to quit smoking.”

The study by Baycrest Health Sciences, affiliated with University of Toronto, is one of the first to look at dementia risk factors over a lifetime.

It used data from 22,117 people aged 18 to 89 who completed an assessment, including four cognitive tasks.

The researchers looked at participants’ performance on memory and attention tests, and how this was impacted by eight modifiable risk factors for dementia.

These were:

  • Low education (less than a high school diploma)
  • Hearing loss
  • Traumatic brain injury
  • Alcohol or substance abuse
  • High blood pressure (hypertension)
  • Smoking (currently or in the past four years)
  • Diabetes
  • Depression

Each factor led to a decrease in cognitive performance by as much as three years of ageing, with each additional factor contributing the same amount of decline.

For example, having three risk factors could lead to a decrease in cognitive performance equivalent to as much as nine years of ageing.

The effects of the risk factors increased with age, as did the number of risk factors people had.

Dr LaPlume said: “All in all, our research shows that you have the power to decrease your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

“Start addressing any risk factors you have now, whether you’re 18 or 90, and you’ll support your brain health to help yourself age fearlessly.”

Risk factors should be “addressed as early as possible”, said Dr Nicole Anderson, senior author and Associate Scientific Director of Baycrest’s Kimel Family Centre for Brain Health and Wellness.

For example, a younger person could strive for a good education, a middle-age person keep their blood sugar in check, and an older person manage their hearing.

Some risk factors for dementia are not possible to change, including genetics, lower level of education and getting older

But these alone are unlikely to drive a person’s chances, therefore it’s always recommended to improve other areas, such as diet.

Research has also shown that loneliness and sitting for most of the day is linked to dementia diagnosis, the NHS says.

Generally, you can slash dementia odds by eating a healthy diet, exercising, not smoking and limiting alcohol.

There are currently around 900,000 people with dementia in the UK, most of which will have the most common type, Alzheimer’s.

And worldwide, there are 57.4 million - a figure expected to more than double in 28 years, to 152.8 million by 2050.

