Person Hospitalized After Crash Closed Part Of RT 283 In Rheems

The traffic delays at Cloverleaf Road at 9:30 a.m. Photo Credit: PennDOT

Part of Pennsylvania Route 283 in Central Pennsylvania closed due a crash on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

The crash happened between the exits to Mount Joy/Manheim and Rheems/Elizabethtown, around 7:15 a.m., Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatchers say.

The crash halted all traffic going west by the Rheems over pass at Cloverleaf Road, according to PennDOT.

One person was taken to the hospital following the two vehicle crash, LCWC dispatchers say.

Rubbernecking caused a slow down in the eastern traffic lanes, PennDOT says.

There were residual delays even after the crash scene was cleared at 9:23 a.m., according to PennDOT.

