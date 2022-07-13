ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rheems, PA

Person Hospitalized After Crash Closed Part Of RT 283 In Rheems

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0LfY_0ge8P1rl00
The traffic delays at Cloverleaf Road at 9:30 a.m. Photo Credit: PennDOT

Part of Pennsylvania Route 283 in Central Pennsylvania closed due a crash on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

The crash happened between the exits to Mount Joy/Manheim and Rheems/Elizabethtown, around 7:15 a.m., Lancaster County Wide Communications dispatchers say.

The crash halted all traffic going west by the Rheems over pass at Cloverleaf Road, according to PennDOT.

One person was taken to the hospital following the two vehicle crash, LCWC dispatchers say.

Rubbernecking caused a slow down in the eastern traffic lanes, PennDOT says.

There were residual delays even after the crash scene was cleared at 9:23 a.m., according to PennDOT.

Comments / 1

 

FOX 43

Second person dies in Adams County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A second person has died following a deadly Adams County crash. Kunjithapatham Chockkalingam, 75, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital at 12:05 a.m. on July 15. Chockkalingham was reportedly the driver of the vehicle. His cause of death was an intracranial head bleed due to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Parking Garage Collapses With Dozens Of Vehicles Inside

A parking garage in Baltimore has collapsed with over 50 vehicles inside, authorities say. The Pratt Street parking garage collapsed around 10:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, according to the Baltimore Fire Department. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Building inspectors are working with vehicle owners to remove...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

I-81 shut down for more than five hours after fatal crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County for more than five hours on Friday. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 between the Pine Grove and Lebanon exits. Schuylkill County dispatch confirms...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mom Dies On The Way To The Hospital Following Lebanon County Car Crash: State Police

A 37-year-old mother who died en route to the hospital following a central Pennsylvania crash was identified by state police in a release on Tuesday, July 12. Jennifer L. Ludwig of Myerstown was seriously hurt in a crash after the driver of the car she was in, Roger L. Barlow, 33, of East Earl, blew through a stop sign at the Greble Road and South Pine Grove Street intersection in Bethel Township for an unknown reason at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to the Pennsylvania state police release.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
