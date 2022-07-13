ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Looking for a cheap Kindle deal for Prime Day? I'd recommend this non-Kindle device

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zw66d_0ge8Oawg00
(Image credit: Future)

So, you're looking to buy a Kindle, and you're price-savvy enough to know that Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pick one up. But we've got one more thing you should consider before you opt for one of the discounts on offer.

Sure, there are loads of Prime Day deals on Amazon's best Kindles, cutting lots of money off the price. So today is a good day to buy.

I've been a Kindle fan for years, using my Kindle Oasis nearly daily through lockdown as well as before and after. But after testing another device recently, I've found that it provided a very similar experience and more, but at a lower price.

This other device was an Amazon Fire tablet - these are super-low-cost Android slates with easy access to Amazon's ecosystem of apps (including Kindle for reading, of course). Both before and after Prime Day discounts, the Fire slates generally undercut the Kindle ereaders, and they also come with access to many more apps like Prime Video and Amazon Music.

Just check out these prices:

Fire tablet deals US

Amazon Fire 7: $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Budget-minded tablet users looking for a trimmed-down tablet should check out this Prime Day deal. The back-to-basics Fire 7, which we found to be a solid option in our review (opens in new tab), is now under $50. That's actually a steal for a tablet you can use for media consumption, book reading, checking emails, and organizing your everyday life.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45

Amazon's mid-size tablet is half off, giving you a nice mix of the affordability of the 7 yet the specs of the HD 10 - it's arguably the best pick of the bunch for this reason.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75 - With this 50% discount, you're getting Amazon's biggest tablets for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Fire tablet deals UK

Amazon Fire 7: £59.99 £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - You can get absolutely loads of money off the Fire 7 in the UK. This is for the 2019 model, which has been replaced recently, and we can likely thank the new model for the large reduction. Expect a low-res 7-inch screen and not much processing power.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £55

You can get Amazon's 8-inch tablet for over half price off in the deals, making it more affordable than its smaller sibling is (when deals aren't on, of course). We should point out that 8 inches is actually bigger than any Kindle display.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Fire HD 10: £149.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - While the 47% discount here is very impressive, it's actually not as much as the Fire 7 or HD 8 discounts (purely because of how reduced they were). Still, if you want a large-screen tablet, this is your best pick.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

I've been testing the recent Fire 7 recently (not the one in the above deal, I should point out), and quickly found myself using it instead of my Kindle.

The Fire 7 is much easier to connect to the internet (you don't have to jump through hoops trying to connect your ereader to the web) so downloading books is easier, especially using the built-in browser to find your own.

Plus, thanks to its range of other apps, you can play music while you're reading, or jump from the Kindle app to Prime video if you'd rather watch something.

Still, there are two reasons that I can see for you opting with a Kindle if you don't mind the prices.

Firstly, is the screen - Kindles use E-Ink which is easier on the eyes, and more closely resembles reading an actual book. I'd class this as a 'luxury' rather than a 'necessary' feature for most people, though depending on your vision it might be a god-send.

The second feature is important for all users, and it's the battery life - Kindles simply have superb batteries. You can keep a Kindle ereader going for weeks, thanks to how efficient E-Ink is. In comparison, you'll only get a day or two from a Fire tablet from each charge.

If you've read all that and still want a Kindle, that's fair enough. Don't forget that there's a free trial on Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day too.

Kindle deals US

Amazon Kindle (without Lockscreen Ads): $109.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The e-reader that started it all is almost 50% off this Prime Day. It boasts a 167ppi display that delivers that reading-on-paper experience, adjustable brightness, and a battery life that lasts for weeks. You'll save even more money as this deal comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited subscription.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189.99 $134.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - This ad-free signature edition of the Kindle Paperwhite comes with IPX8 waterproofing, adjustable warm light, and three free months' access to Kindle Unlimited. Best of all, it boasts sensors that auto-adjust the front light as well as wireless charging capabilities – two things the original Paperwhite version doesn't have.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Kindle Oasis: $349.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $90 - Originally $349.99, this is a very good bundle deal for both Amazon's premium E Ink reader (opens in new tab) and the all-you-can-eat Kindle Unlimited service. You get to keep the reader and the free cellular service to add new books from wherever you are, but the free book service bundle runs out after three months (then it auto-renews for $9.99 a month). Even so, this is a top-tier reader with lots of storage (32GB), no ads, and a waterproof case, which means it's perfect for the beach or pool.

Amazon Kindle Oasis (32 GB, free 3 months Unlimited no cell service): $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8 GB, free 3 months Unlimited no cell service): $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Kindle Kids: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - You're saving more than you're spending on this kid-friendly tablet. Unlike other game- and entertainment-focused educational tablets, Amazon's Kindle Kids, now 55% off for Prime Day, is primarily focused on introducing the kids to the joys of reading. It offers weeks of battery life, and comes with one-year free Amazon Kids+ membership that gives the young ones access to a ton of titles

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle deals UK

Kindle: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £35 - Take advantage of this exclusive 50% discount on the original Kindle if you're a Prime Member. Amazon's most affordable e-reader (with Ads version) is cheaper this Prime Day. This under-£40 device comes with a 167ppi display that reads like actual paper, adjustable front lighting, and a battery life that'll last for weeks on a single charge. It's a great option for budget-minded readers.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45 - Another Prime Member exclusive, the Paperwhite model is 35% off in this early bird special. Getting a lofty 4.5 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab), this model comes with a beautiful 6.8-inch 300ppi display, 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, and an IPX8 waterproof rating. Its USB-C charging port is also a plus to fans of the connector.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Oasis: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70 - UK Prime members get an exclusive 30% discount on Amazon's waterproof Kindle. The popular Kindle Oasis, which got 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), is the most luxurious Kindle yet, so it's a bit more expensive. With this deal, you're getting that coveted IPX8 waterproof rating, 300ppi Paperwhite display, and adjustable warm lighting for much less.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kindle Kids: £99.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Unlike other game- and entertainment-focused educational tablets, Amazon's Kindle Kids, now 50% off for Prime Day, is primarily focused on introducing the kids to the joys of reading. It offers weeks of battery life, and comes with one-year free Amazon Kids+ membership that gives the young ones access to a ton of titles

View Deal (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3M6S_0ge8Oawg00

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best anti-Prime Day deals happening at Walmart

We’re in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and yet some of the best Prime Day deals to be had aren’t on Amazon’s site at all. While Best Buy is calling its sales “Black Friday in July” — which makes even less sense than calling a two-day event Prime Day, singular — Walmart is running deals of its own. It’s commonplace to see Walmart and the others matching many of the deals Amazon throws out there, as well as promoting some unique ones of its own.
SHOPPING
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Books#Kindle Paperwhite#Amazon Fire#Android#Amazon Music
NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 40+ best sales and deals to shop now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Today marks the second and final day of...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Guess How Much People Spend on Amazon Prime Day?

Here's some clues to how the retail giant Amazon's annual buyfest is going. Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Day – actually it’s Days, July 12-13 – appears to be going well. During the first 32 hours, the average expenditure per order was $53.14,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Trending Deals That Are Still Active For Day Two — Save up to Nearly 45 Percent

With Day Two of Prime Day in full swing, we're seeing the best deals rise to the top. We gathered together the best trending deals with shoppers, according to Amazon. It seems that Apple deals are the most popular during Prime Day, while there are a number of other standouts from Samsung and Sony. In fact, there's even a deal on the GE Ice Maker that has caught on with shoppers. Who knew!
SHOPPING
The Independent

Crocs Amazon Prime Day deal: Save over half on the comfortable clogs

The final stretch of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is upon us with just hours left of the two-day bonanza. While you may have gone headfirst towards the big ticket items – coffee machines, mattresses, TVs, to name but a few – it’s now time to slow the pace and browse the more fun things on offer.Of course, we’re still seeing great deals drop on everything from laptops to alcohol and even fitness gear, but we’re getting really niche with this one, pulling out Crocs as one of the star buys.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogWith over 50...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Upgrade your TV's smarts with $90 off Amazon's 43-inch Fire TV this Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long day of sifting through Prime Day deals, maybe you just want to kick back and watch a few episodes of Seinfeld or catch up on Better Call Saul now that it's back. Thankfully, if you're in need of a new TV to do that, there's a Prime Day deal for you. Right now you can get Amazon's 43-inch 4K TV with Fire TV built in for $320, saving you a total of $90.
SHOPPING
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to reserve a PS5 on Amazon today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Thinking about reserving a PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day 2022? Here's how to do it. Top products in this...
RETAIL
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

The best kids’ tablet we’ve ever tested is $80 off for Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of. Here at Reviewed, we've been tracking the best sales on everything from televisions and furniture to men's clothing. But if you're looking for something to entertain your kids with on those long flights or boring summer afternoons, you're in luck: the Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet is on sale for $119.99, a 40% discount from its original $199.99 price.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Apple and More Still Available

Prime Day 2022 may officially be over, but that doesn't mean the deals just stop. Prime Day may have wrapped up last night, but the deals aren't quite over yet. There are still tons of discounts that are going strong. Amazon and many other retailers who were running their own anti-Prime Day deals are still offering plenty of big discounts on TVs, headphones, fitness gear, home goods and more. To help you take full advantage of these deals before they're gone, we've rounded up some of the best bargains still available below.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

30+ video games are free for Amazon Prime Day — plus 20+ more video game deals

Now's the time to stock up — it's Amazon Prime Day, and the epic two-day shopping event is delivering all sorts of incredible gaming deals, whether you have an Xbox console, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch. But it's nearly over — you've got until 12am PT to score. And this year's deals are better than ever, due to retailers stocking up over the pandemic and now having excess goods. So good, in fact, that Amazon has an assortment of games that Prime members can download for free. That's right — video games for zero buckaroos! We sorted through all of the games to tell you about the best ways to play and save.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy