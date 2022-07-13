‘They’ve taken my baby away’: Mother left with questions after son fatally shot in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Mid-South mother is left with questions and heartbreak after her son was shot and killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for Julie Rogers.

“I have gone back and forth from being pissed off at the world,” she said. “And the next minute I’m crying.”

Investigators said her son 17-year-old Ryan Turberville was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Edenshire Lane around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Rogers said police haven’t told her much about what happened.

“They’ve explained to me that they can’t share certain things because it’s an ongoing investigation,” she said.

Police said Turberville was shot near his car in the 7000 block of Brandee by 17-year-old Kevon Smith.

They said Turberville’s friend was also shot but is expected to be okay. Turberville’s girlfriend was in the car but wasn’t hit.

Rogers believes her son and his friend were meeting up with Smith to buy marijuana but investigators haven’t said why shots were fired.

A woman close to the situation claims there was some sort of argument but didn’t say what it was about.

“Even if it was a fight over some drugs or weed or it’s not worth taking the life of a child,” she said.

After the shooting, police said Turberville drove to a trusted adult’s home on Edenshire where he died before officers arrived.

Smith was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder. His brother Keihun is also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime because investigators claim he was there when the shooting happened.

Kevon (left) and Keihun Smith (right)

“They’ve taken my baby away from me and I want them to pay for that,” Rogers said. “One of the main things I want to get out to the kids, pay attention to where you’re going and who you’re going to see. Don’t just go to a random house.”