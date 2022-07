Shy’Heem Clemons was a very talented running back for the Greensboro College football team that was shot and killed in his hometown mall over the weekend. According to reports, police were called to the Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina around 11;30 am on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found the 19-year-old running back suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he would later die from the injury.

