ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This is the one coffee machine Prime Day deal I can't stop thinking about

By Jennifer Oksien
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quiy6_0ge8OB4d00
(Image credit: TechRadar)

Shopping around on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) has made our us somewhat giddy with an array of tantalising deals.

Even though we have covered a lot - and I mean A LOT - of deals over the years, when it comes to diving in to buy something for ourselves we aren't always sure of which product to get. Our minds have been saturated by savings.

Yet, the best coffee maker (opens in new tab) is always handy to have around and if like me you like coffee and a deal, there's one coffee machine I keep coming back to - that is, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus.

Last year, our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review (opens in new tab) showed that it is 'a convenient and easy-to-use coffee machine that creates great-tasting coffees of all types and sizes'.

And we can't be alone with this thought. Search traffic for the Nespresso Vertuo Plus has rocketed, and it's always popular during big retailing events such as Prime Day and Black Friday owning to the teasing discounts.

I must say that I am tempted myself. I want something which is easy to use, quick to deliver a decent cup of coffee and not take up too much space in the process. It looks good, too, and the fact that this particular bundle over on Amazon.com comes with a variety pack of pods is a bonus - it feels like a freebie (love a freebie).

If you're concerned about recycling the pods then fear not: Nespresso recycle. The pods are aluminium, making them fully recyclable and, because they are aluminium, they guarantee coffee freshness. Different options are provided by Nespresso to recycle the pods, so don't let this put you off buying a pod coffee machine because it's certainly not putting me off.

In short, this is the model I'll be buying if I can convince myself to part with more cash.

Heard enough? I'll skip to the chase. I've found a deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Nespresso coffee pods (opens in new tab) on Amazon which will save you 35% (you're welcome).

It's an exclusive deal to Amazon Prime members which ends in less than 24 hours time, so you best be quick. Not in the US? You can find see the latest prices and deals just below the deal block.

Today's best Prime Day coffee machine deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Nespresso coffee pods: $233 $151.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $81.50

- this is a very appealing saving on one of the most popular pod coffee makers right now. We like that a pods of assorted coffee pods are bundled in to the offer, too.

The coffee maker can make a coffee for five different sized cups, and the simple 1-button operation will make you a quick and easy cup of coffee.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Nespresso Vertuo deals in your region

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Nespresso Vertuo around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Nespresso Vertuo deals...

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

(opens in new tab)

$189

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Nespresso VertuoLine

(opens in new tab)

$33

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Nespresso Vertuo

(opens in new tab)

$207.58

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Nespresso pods

(opens in new tab)

$24

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lf3No_0ge8OB4d00

Jennifer Oksien is TechRadar’s Homes Editor. Jennifer (Jenny) has over a decade of experience as a digital product writer specialising in appliances, smart tech and mattresses for some of the UKs leading retailers and magazine titles such as Real Homes, Ideal Home and Livingetc. Generally, you’ll find her watching the latest Netflix series, digging around in the garden or attempting to make a cake that is edible.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best anti-Prime Day deals happening at Walmart

We’re in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and yet some of the best Prime Day deals to be had aren’t on Amazon’s site at all. While Best Buy is calling its sales “Black Friday in July” — which makes even less sense than calling a two-day event Prime Day, singular — Walmart is running deals of its own. It’s commonplace to see Walmart and the others matching many of the deals Amazon throws out there, as well as promoting some unique ones of its own.
SHOPPING
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Machines#Coffee Makers#Coffee Shops#Clothing Shop#The Nespresso Vertuo Plus#Amazon Com
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Amazon Prime Day Is Here, and These Kitchen Deals Have Us Doing Double Takes

We’re talking big bargains on KitchenAid, Crock-Pot, Ninja, Lodge, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The deals are finally live for Amazon Prime Day 2022, and...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can (and should) shop at Best Buy today

‘Twas the day before Prime Day and all through the internet, every creature was stirring, especially Best Buy. Seriously, Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for its money in regard to Prime Day deals this year. The Best Buy Prime Day deals have been excellent in the days leading up to the main event, and we’ve put together a list of some of our favorites that we’d definitely encourage you to check out. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime Day takes place July 12 and July 13 and we’re expecting even more crazy deals, but the ones below are the best we expect to see on these particular products at any retailer, including in the rival Walmart Prime Day deals event.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

From Blenders to Coffee Makers, the Best Prime Day Deals for Upgrading Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Black Monday, except for the added benefit of there being no pretense that what you’re shopping for is a gift for someone else. All of your deal hunting can be focused squarely on yourself. And if you’re like us, after a year of working our kitchen out more than ever before, we’re ready for some new toys to play with. This year the online retail behemoth is featuring discounts in excess of 50 percent on some of our favorite kitchen brands. We’ve combed all of Amazon’s Prime Day discounts...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Steals to Shop at Target’s Deal Days Sale to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Target’s Deal Days have arrived. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has kicked off its three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day, and shoppers can now save up to 50 percent off electronics, clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty, home decor, toys, groceries, back-to-school essentials and more through July 13. This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the many Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this month. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is over but this Beats deal is still happening

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bargain hunters rejoice! Amazon Prime Day may be over but deals in technology are still happening. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are still on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
SHOPPING
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy