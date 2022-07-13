This is the one coffee machine Prime Day deal I can't stop thinking about

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Shopping around on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) has made our us somewhat giddy with an array of tantalising deals.

Even though we have covered a lot - and I mean A LOT - of deals over the years, when it comes to diving in to buy something for ourselves we aren't always sure of which product to get. Our minds have been saturated by savings.

Yet, the best coffee maker (opens in new tab) is always handy to have around and if like me you like coffee and a deal, there's one coffee machine I keep coming back to - that is, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus.

Last year, our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review (opens in new tab) showed that it is 'a convenient and easy-to-use coffee machine that creates great-tasting coffees of all types and sizes'.

And we can't be alone with this thought. Search traffic for the Nespresso Vertuo Plus has rocketed, and it's always popular during big retailing events such as Prime Day and Black Friday owning to the teasing discounts.

I must say that I am tempted myself. I want something which is easy to use, quick to deliver a decent cup of coffee and not take up too much space in the process. It looks good, too, and the fact that this particular bundle over on Amazon.com comes with a variety pack of pods is a bonus - it feels like a freebie (love a freebie).

If you're concerned about recycling the pods then fear not: Nespresso recycle. The pods are aluminium, making them fully recyclable and, because they are aluminium, they guarantee coffee freshness. Different options are provided by Nespresso to recycle the pods, so don't let this put you off buying a pod coffee machine because it's certainly not putting me off.

In short, this is the model I'll be buying if I can convince myself to part with more cash.

Heard enough? I'll skip to the chase. I've found a deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Nespresso coffee pods (opens in new tab) on Amazon which will save you 35% (you're welcome).

It's an exclusive deal to Amazon Prime members which ends in less than 24 hours time, so you best be quick. Not in the US? You can find see the latest prices and deals just below the deal block.

Today's best Prime Day coffee machine deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine with Nespresso coffee pods: $233 $151.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $81.50

- this is a very appealing saving on one of the most popular pod coffee makers right now. We like that a pods of assorted coffee pods are bundled in to the offer, too.

The coffee maker can make a coffee for five different sized cups, and the simple 1-button operation will make you a quick and easy cup of coffee.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

