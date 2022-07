TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine said a broadcaster accused of stalking him is “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” and “watching this man is like swimming in sewage”.Vine, who is well known for his shows on BBC Radio 2 and Channel Five, began giving evidence on Wednesday morning in the Nottingham Crown Court trial of former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Alex Belfield, saying he was targeted by an “avalanche of hatred”.He told a jury: “This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling.”Referring to videos shown in court from Belfield’s YouTube show, Vine said he...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO