College Station, TX

Five Aggies named to Athlon Sports’ preseason All-American team

By Cameron Ohnysty
 3 days ago

Athlon Sports has been releasing their various rankings during the bulk of the summer, and have just recently revealed their preseason All-America Team heading into the 2022 college football season.

For Texas A&M, 5 players, including Antonio Johnson, Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, Nik Constantinou, and Devon Achane were selected, which comes as no surprise due to their experience, skill set, and importance to any success the team will endure this season. All 5 players were also selected for Athlons’ SEC All-Conference Team , cementing them as some of the top players in one of the toughest conferences in college football, with numerous championship contenders coming out of the conference this season.

Antonio Johnson is going into his junior season slated to play snaps at both safety and slot corner depending on the package, coming in with very high expectations as one of the top defensive prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft due to his size, speed, and elite coverage ability.

Ainias Smith is returning for his final season with the Aggies as the extremely reliable offensive swiss army knife, excelling in the slot receiver role on offense, and providing a veteran presence in the return game on special teams.

Layden Robinson is entering his third and possibly final season with Texas A&M as a potential early-round 2023 NFL Draft choice, bringing his 6-4, 320-pound frame and advanced run blocking skills to an offensive line chock-full of talent, with Robinson being the most experienced starting lineman.

Nik Constantineau is a redshirt junior and has his eyes on the Ray Guy award this season after being a finalist for the honor during the 2020 season, and notching his best statistical season punting with the Aggies during the 2021 season, with 22 punts landing inside the 20-yard line, and 19 50 yard punts on the year.

Devon Achane might be the most high-profile player for Texas A&M, and the face of the offensive identity tied with Ainias Smith. As the primary backup to now Los Angeles Chargers running back, Isaiah Spiller, Achane rushed ran for 910 yards and 9 touchdowns, while accounting for 261 receiving yards during the 2021 season. Achane is known for elite speed and acceleration, becoming even more evident during his time in track and field, setting numerous records, and has the unique ability to score anywhere on the field at any time.

Here are the team designations for all 5 players selected to the Athlon Sports’ All-America Team:

Antonio Johnson: First-Team Defense, Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPuwA_0ge8N1Mp00 Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) catches football for a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the second quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ainias Smith: First-Team Specialists, Punt returner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIj9o_0ge8N1Mp00 Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) scores a touchdown against Missouri Tigers defensive back Akayleb Evans (26) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Layden Robinson: Third-Team Offense, Offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UR6KL_0ge8N1Mp00 Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Nik Constantinou: Third-Team Specialists, Punter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CI5o_0ge8N1Mp00 Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) blocks a punt by Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou (95) that Alabama recovered in the end zone for a touchdown at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Achane: Fourth-Team Offense, Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM4Bo_0ge8N1Mp00 Nov 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

