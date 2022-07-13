Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling computer launched

Allow your child to enjoy an adventurous ride with the Canyon Neuron Young Hero youth mountain bike. Designed with a lightweight yet durable aluminum body, it’s perfectly designed for smaller bodies. All the while, it includes an array of superior features like the Triple Phase Suspension system, which provides a stable feel. And, on big hits, the suspension system ramps up for a bottomless feel. Moreover, this youth mountain bike boasts SRAM’s 12-speed SX Eagle groupset for intuitive shifting and to assist with always finding the right gear. Plus, the 165 mm SX cranks and 30T chainring make the perfect match for little ones on big adventures. Finally, the 700 mm wide handlebars and a 50 mm stem provide complete control and easy reach for smaller hands.
