Garmin Edge Explore 2 cycling computer launched

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Garmin has unveiled its latest cycling computer, the Garmin Edge Explore 2, the device is compatible with normal road bikes and also with eBikes. The Edge Explore 2 comes with a 3-inch touchscreen display and it has up to 16 hours of battery life in normal mode and up to 24...

