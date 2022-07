A quick look at the calendar says we are in the middle of July, and that always felt like college football – including most importantly, Ohio State football — was coming for me. Preview magazines are out on newsstands (if you still leaf through those that is), watch lists are starting to come out, and seemingly every website on the free and not so free internet is speculating about where teams will fall and who will win the Heisman.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO