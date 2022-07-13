ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 hearings are making it harder for Republicans to keep the Trump charade going

By the Editorial Board
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0uiz_0ge8Msew00

January 6 is not behind us — the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has made that much clear.

The committee has held seven public hearings so far, gradually putting together the pieces of Donald Trump’s dangerous election lies and how they ultimately led to an attempted coup.

It seems almost unthinkable that someone could watch the hearings and still manage to find the behavior of Trump and his allies defensible. So maybe that’s why Republicans refuse to take them seriously.

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger is one of many Republicans who claims he hasn’t been watching the hearings, calling them “fictional readings.”

“I think what’s going on there is an effort to paint a picture that is an exaggeration in many respects of what happened … or maybe even just a fictional account of what someone’s perception is of people’s motivations,” Berger told WRAL’s Travis Fain on a podcast last week .

But Berger and his fellow Republicans should really start paying attention.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the committee explained how Trump intentionally summoned a mob to the nation’s capital and directed the mob to wage an attack on our democracy.

In December 2020, after the Electoral College officially confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the election, Trump sent a tweet urging his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, writing, “Be there, will be wild!”

That tweet, the committee said, served as a call to action and, in some cases, a call to arms for Trump supporters. They began to organize in the darkest corners of the internet, calling Jan. 6 a “once in a lifetime moment.”

It was all planned. The potential for violence was obvious. And it was all based on a lie that Trump and those in his inner circle knew was untrue.

So far, the committee has told us about Trump’s knowingly false election fraud conspiracy, a fake electors scheme , a pressure campaign on state election officials , his attempts to strong-arm the Justice Department and an illegal plot to block or delay the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 .

Unfortunately, even the most damning of the committee’s findings don’t seem to be enough to sway Republicans. Since the hearings began, the GOP has largely either ignored them or attempted to discredit them altogether. They have, on various occasions, called the committee a “sham,” a “clown show,” a “witch hunt,” and a “kangaroo court.” They’ve also encouraged Americans to turn their attention to other television programming, such as the U.S. Open, “Gunsmoke” and HGTV .

And despite all we’ve learned, many Republicans continue to at least implicitly support the former president, who has long said he plans to run again in 2024 . Several of the committee’s witnesses have expressed concern for the next election cycle, including Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, a violent militia group that was deeply involved in the events of Jan. 6.

“If a president that’s willing to try to instill and encourage, whip up a civil war among his followers, using lies and deceit and snake oil, regardless of the human impact, what else is he going to do if he gets elected again?” Van Tatenhove said before the committee Tuesday.

The committee has promised that next week’s hearing will be a “profound moment of reckoning” for America. Hopefully, Republicans will join in that reckoning.

After all, the GOP’s refusal to take Trump and the threat he posed seriously is a big reason why he got elected in the first place. Their refusal to deny his blatantly false claims about the 2020 election helped Jan. 6 happen. And now, after everything that’s happened, too many of them are still unwilling to summon the political courage to speak up. They’re putting party first and democracy last.

“President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices,” Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican vice chairwoman, said Tuesday.

When will Republicans finally admit that?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#President Of The Senate#Charade#North Carolina Senate#Election Fraud#House#Wral#The Electoral College
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
8K+
Followers
518
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy