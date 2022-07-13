ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning for MILLIONS of WhatsApp users – your app might be ‘hacked and dangerous’

By Lee Bell
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wwIk_0ge8MqtU00

WHATSAPP has warned of a potentially dangerous cyber threat that could wreak havoc on millions of users.

The risk comes in the form of a fake Whatsapp app that looks just like the original but is loaded with malware that could allow hackers to compromise your account and steal your information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMK5y_0ge8MqtU00
Make sure you're using the correct version of WhatsApp Credit: WhatsApp / Apple / The Sun

‘Recently, our security team discovered hidden malware within apps offered outside of Google Play,’ warned head of WhatsApp at Meta, Will Cathcart, in a recent Tweet.

This malware, he added, was from a developer called ‘HeyMods’, which included an app called ‘Hey WhatsApp’ among others.

These apps mainly live outside of the official Google Play Store.

And are generally downloaded from third-party sources, such as the web, luring users in with promises of extra functionality and different features over the official app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIxWy_0ge8MqtU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bm6t6_0ge8MqtU00

However, once installed they can steal personal information from an individual’s mobile system.

Chartered security professional, James Bore, told The Sun of another risk associated with downloading these knock-off apps.

“The normal line with these types of knockoff malicious apps is to simply capture and exploit personal data.

"And, of course, if you're using it with details such as your WhatsApp account then the controllers will be able to impersonate you.”

To ensure you don’t get caught put by this malicious app, Bore recommends only installing apps from official sources, such as the official Google Play Store or - if you’re an iPhone user - the Apple App Store.

"There have been cases of malware in apps from there, but it's much less common as there's a review process and it's harder for people to impersonate apps," he explained.

"Even then though, it's worth being selective about what you install, and using one of the antimalware apps from a reputable company will help protect you a bit more."

WhatsApp boss, Cathcart, said the discovery of these menacing only serves as a reminder to WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea.

‘These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees,’ he warned

He advises users who see friends or family using a different form of WhatsApp to encourage them to only use WhatsApp from a trusted app store or via the company’s official website.

