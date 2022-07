Last night at Three Rivers Casino and Resort the Siuslaw Awards were announced. The First Citizen Award went to Kay King for her work in the community. She joined Siuslaw Graduate Ava Glowacki as the Future First Citizen. Other winners last night were Jo Beaudreu for the Distinguished Service Award, Grocery Outlet for the Excellence in Customer Service. The Bold New Business Award went to the Laughing Crab Gallery, SandMaster Park received the Innovation is Everything award and the Oregon Coast Humane Society was given the Profound Difference award. Lofy Construction received the Hearts on their Sleeve Award and the evening ended with the presentation of the Stu Johnston Business of the Year Award, given to CROW. Melanie Heard is CROW’s Executive Director.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO