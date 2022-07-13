ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Teenage mother takes toddler son to prom as her ‘cutest wee date’

By Heather Hamilton
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393mwV_0ge8LtZs00


A 16-year-old mother is earning high praise after posting a video of herself and her son all dressed up for prom.

Melissa McCabe of England gave birth to her son Arthur in November 2020, choosing to raise him without the help of his father.

“Everyone going to prom with their boyfriends where as I took my biggest blessing,” McCabe said on TikTok.


McCabe’s video montage has garnered 1.6 million views and an overwhelmingly positive response, with more than 227,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

The video also received several positive comments, with many praising her for being a hands-on mother.

“BEST MOTHER AWARD 2022 GOES TOO HER,” one person commented.

“This is the cutest wee date ever,” another comment said.

McCabe said the response to her being a teenage mother has not always been positive.

“When I found out I was pregnant obviously I was really young. It was hard because everyone told me I was ruining my life,” McCabe told the Liverpool Echo.

“Often people think he’s my little brother and when I tell them he’s mine their attitude completely changes,” she added. “Older people especially find it disgusting because obviously their way was to get married first and then have kids.”

McCabe plans on attending college this fall to study health and social care, according to a report. She says she hopes to break the stigma attached to being a teenage mother.

Comments / 6

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

I bet he was the most handsome little guy there..!? Good for her being responsible... Hope she got plenty of pictures.. Those will be special memories for that little guy..Wish there was a video..!?

Reply
5
Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable

A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
Uncle Finds Body Of Toddler Left Behind In The Family Car

A Georgia family is mourning the tragic loss of their toddler found dead inside a car after a family member went to a fast-food restaurant, according to WTVM. The uncle of Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, discovered the child at a fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus. Little Kendrick was left in the car for approximately two hours and 45 minutes and died due to asphyxiation, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office reports.
