SEE IT: Teenage mother takes toddler son to prom as her ‘cutest wee date’



A 16-year-old mother is earning high praise after posting a video of herself and her son all dressed up for prom.

Melissa McCabe of England gave birth to her son Arthur in November 2020, choosing to raise him without the help of his father.

“Everyone going to prom with their boyfriends where as I took my biggest blessing,” McCabe said on TikTok.



McCabe’s video montage has garnered 1.6 million views and an overwhelmingly positive response, with more than 227,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

The video also received several positive comments, with many praising her for being a hands-on mother.

“BEST MOTHER AWARD 2022 GOES TOO HER,” one person commented.

“This is the cutest wee date ever,” another comment said.

McCabe said the response to her being a teenage mother has not always been positive.

“When I found out I was pregnant obviously I was really young. It was hard because everyone told me I was ruining my life,” McCabe told the Liverpool Echo.

“Often people think he’s my little brother and when I tell them he’s mine their attitude completely changes,” she added. “Older people especially find it disgusting because obviously their way was to get married first and then have kids.”

McCabe plans on attending college this fall to study health and social care, according to a report. She says she hopes to break the stigma attached to being a teenage mother.

