Chicago, IL

Motorcyclist ejected from bike in hit-and-run crash on I-90

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A motorcyclist was thrown from their bike in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night on the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare. The motorcyclist was...

Robert
3d ago

Those sportbikes need to slow down. I check my rear mirrors, I see nothing behind me, then one second, zoom crotch rocket 🚀 flew by.

