GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A newly built, single-family home sold at a reduced price will soon be in the hands of a new owner. The home was built by ICCF Community Homes, in partnership with BDR Custom Homes, as part of ICCF’s mission to boost homeownership among low- to moderate-income residents in Kent County. Located on Sigsbee Street in the Baxter Neighborhood, the three-bedroom home was appraised at $265,000 but sold to a new owner for $170,000.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO