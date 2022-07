Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on a traffic stop last week that led to the arrest of a Chillicothe man. Twenty-four-year-old Noah Joseph Shaw was arrested July 5th on two counts of alleged felony delivery of a controlled substance and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. He was incarcerated at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and released on his own recognizance on July 7th. Online court information shows he is next scheduled for court on August 3rd.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO