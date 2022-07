More details have been revealed about the first Australian outpost for the legendary luxury hotel brand the Waldorf Astoria. It was already known that the new five-star accommodations would be located at 1 Alfred Street, otherwise known as Gold Fields House, which has sat unused on one of the most coveted real estate locations in Australia, by Circular Quay, since 2018, when a fire gutted a previous development project on the site. Now it’s been announced that the latest holder of the deeds, Lendlease, has partnered with Mitsubishi Estate Asia to realise a $3 billion venture to transform the 4,000-square-metre block currently on the footprint into one of Australia’s best luxury hotels.

