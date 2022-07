In a battle of two of the three best teams in the NECBL, Newport (20-11) rallied late for a thrilling one-run victory. Down to its final five outs, the Gulls scored four times in the bottom of the eighth to stun Bristol (22-8) at Cardines Field for a quality win over the West Division leaders. With the win, the Gulls extend their lead in the Coastal Division to 1.5 games, and only 2.5 games behind the Blues for the two seed in the NECBL. The league’s top two teams earn a first round bye through the Wild Card Round of the NECBL Playoffs.

