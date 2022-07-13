Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes stars in commercial for limited-edition Coors Light flashlight

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ’ endorsement deal with Coors Light is unique.

When Mahomes was married earlier this year in Hawaii, Coors Light made special bottles for the happy couple.’s wedding. When Mahomes took part in “The Match” last month , he rode around in a custom Coors Light golf cart. And who can forget the matching Coors Light pajamas worn by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Now, Mahomes is starring in a commercial for a Coors Light flashlight. Seriously. It’s called “The Coors Light,” and the advertisement says Mahomes can’t promote Coors Light, possibly because the NFL has a deal with Anheuser-Busch.

But seems to be no issue with Mahomes appearing in an ad for the flashlight, which costs $15 (for the former NFL MVP’s jersey number) and will be available for purchase here . A limited number of flashlights will be sold and for just three days (Wednesday to Friday) beginning each day at 9 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit Mahomes’ foundation, 15 and the Mahomies .

“It’s a legit flashlight. It’s made with high-quality steel, so it feels cold like the Rocky Mountains,” Mahomes said in a news release. “This summer I’m excited to team up with Coors Light again to debut ‘The Coors Light’ with all proceeds going to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.”

Here is the commercial spot for the flashlight.