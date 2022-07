ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police. The crash about 17 miles west of Winnemucca occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling east on I-80 in the right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a reflective marker post.

