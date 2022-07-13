ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Beckinsale Fans Are Losing It Over This Video of Her Hand-Feeding a Fox

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Proving to be a modern-day Snow White, Kate Beckinsale shared a series of snapshots on Instagram of her new fox friend, Roy, and fans can’t get enough.

“Absolute fox heaven. Swipe for Roy making it mythically weird,” Kate Beckinsale shared in the first set of photos. From there, the actress made another post of her feeding Roy and thanking someone named Penny for her “expert” fox advice. “Huge not thank you to whoever did that horrifying far in Selfridges this afternoon that caused me to almost fall off the escalator and die,” the “Underwood” star then proclaimed.

As her fans remain obsessed with Roy the fox, Kate Beckinsale also shared a video of her greeting the sweet fox, who was standing outside her house. “Does this make you a Disney Princess now?” One fan asked. Another fan added, “Did you find out what the fox says?”

Kate Beckinsale’s Daughter Describes Her As Not Being ‘Super Advice-y’ When It Comes to Acting

While speaking to The List last month, Lily Sheen the daughter of Martin Sheen and Kate Beckinsale spoke about how her parents are not “super advice-y” when it comes to acting. “They’ve been incredible,” Sheen said about her parents’ support. “It’s been lovely, anytime I need help or I need to curl up and cry.”

Sheen also reflects on her childhood as the daughter of Martin Sheen and Kate Beckinsale. “It’s always been the world that I was in. It always felt very normal, and I always had this great respect for everyone involved in the film process. For a while, when I was younger, I was very clear in, ‘I’m not going to be an actor, I’m going to be something different. I’m going to be something different’ But I love it; It’s the best thing in the world.”

However, Sheen admitted there have been some ups and downs when it comes to her acting career. “In terms of acting in general, it can be quite a scary industry regardless. Even if you’re not someone like me who’s had this incredible privilege of having people actually in the industry. On so many levels, I feel lucky to have them, but even as allies, to be able to call up and to understand the process… The audition process, it’s horrible.”

Although her parents aren’t really the advice kind of actors, Sheen’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” co-star Nicholas Cages offered her some acting tips. “ He was immediately incredibly warm and incredibly inviting. Because he is a dad, he has that great dad energy. I know he’s having a new baby now — I think he’s having a daughter — which will be great because he was fantastic with me.”

