Kathie Lee Gifford Posts Touching Photo With Newborn Grandson: ‘My Idea of Heaven’

That’s one happy grandma! On Tuesday (July 12th), former TV talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford shared a sweet snapshot of her holding her newborn grandson, Frankie.

In the sweet social media post, Kathie Lee Gifford described her time with Frankie as being absolutely amazing. “My idea of heaven,” she declared. Frankie is reportedly Gifford’s first grandchild.

According to Closer Weekly, Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody and his wife Erika welcomed their first child Frankie on May 31st. The couple named him Frankie in tribute to Gifford’s late husband, Frank Gifford. Erika announced the exciting news of Frankie’s arrival on Instagram. “At a whopping 8 pounds, 8 ounces, three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie,’ has changed our lives forever. We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift.”

Kathie Lee Gifford also wrote a special post about being Frankie’s grandmother. “My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!”

Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals She Didn’t Know Her Son was Going to Name Frankie After Her Late Husband

While making an appearance on TODAY recently, Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about when she found out that Frankie was named after her late husband. Gifford was married to her late husband from 1986 until 2015. She was 23 years younger than him and they had two children together, Cody and Cassidy.

“I didn’t know what they were going to name him,” Kathie Lee Gifford said. “I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man. But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

Kathie Lee Gifford also revealed details about her nickname for Frankie, which is Bubbie. “It means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherish one,’ And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway. I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie.”

Kathie Lee Gifford then explained that she had spoken to a friend with an Israeli mother and they provided some inspiration for the nickname. “I asked her, I said what’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother? And she goes, Bubbalah. It’s Bubbie.”

In regards to her grandson arriving three weeks earlier than expected, Gifford said it was an emotional time for her family. “That baby came just when God wanted it to. Erika was a rock star. Cody never left her side. Cody just started to bawl like the baby he used to be. We’re just so grateful to God. Is there a greater miracle in the entire world that the bird of a child? Show me, show me a bigger one, a better one, a sweeter one.”