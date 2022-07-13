ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Diane Neal Blasts ‘B-tchy Ladies’ Who Got Ticked About Military, Babies Boarding Plane First

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Travel, especially air travel, is a stressful experience for everyone. Spending hours and hours cramped in a seat surrounded by strangers isn’t anyone’s idea of a fun day. Some people, however, take their irritability to a level to which most of us wouldn’t dare go.

Law & Order: SVU star Diane Neal experienced one such incident during a recent day of air travel. As she and her fellow passengers waited in line to board the plane, the fictional District Attorney overheard a shocking conversation. Two women with first-class tickets were upset that those in the military or traveling with small children were invited to board before those in first-class.

Neal shared the experience on Instagram, to which she added her own hilarious commentary. “B-tchy ladies in first-class ripping on military and babies that get to go first,” she wrote in the caption. “WOW. Seriously, wish you could overhear them. See you next Tuesday, ladies. Baby haters not supporting the troops. So crazy!”

In the video, the Law & Order: SVU star explained the situation further. “Okay, it’s like…the b-tchy ladies in first-class who are really p-ssed off that the babies and military people get to go first,” she said with a laugh. “I wish you could overhear the conversation.”

“It’s amazing,” she added, stealthily giving fans a shot of the women before mocking their conversation with cartoonish facial expressions.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans React to Diane Neal’s Hilarious Commentary

Unsurprisingly (albeit sadly), many Law & Order: SVU fans have experienced similar situations in the past and shared their stories in the comments. “A few years ago I used to work as an airline gate agent and I can assure you this situation happens very often,” one wrote. “I had to play my role as Casey Novak to defend them from those Karens. You’re hilarious.”

Many in the replies are either active duty or retired military and applauded Diane Neal for her reaction. Some even explained how they would handle the situation. “If I was there I would have stared her down while showing my active duty ID to board before her. Bonus points if I had a first-class seat,” one said. “As a Veteran I would have stared at her and made sure she saw my hat, as I usually wear my USAF Veteran hat,” another added.

Others were simply amused by Diane Neal’s entertaining comments and reaction to the incident. “Omg your commentary is hysterical…lmao your imitation of them at the end,” one fan wrote. “See you next Tuesday. What a hashtag! I hope their luggage gets lost! The imitation at the end killed me,” another joked.

irishjack
2d ago

As a veteran I do appreciate the show of support for the military. But the fact is they're often the younger more healthy passengers and could wait. Families with babies are a whole different thing. In anycase I always prefer to be the last to board. I'd rather be able to move around for as long as possible. I'd like to get off first though.

Tom Brummel
2d ago

we are extremely lucky as a society that a decision such as this just ain't yours to make.. or better yet, go tell that to a returning war vet. then maybe the world will end up reeeeeaaaal lucky.

Thomas Shorb
3d ago

I always wondered why people with 1st class tickets go go the head of the line or have a separate line through the security checkpoints. TSA is supposed to be a Federal Agency separate from the airlines for air travel security. What does your class of ticket have to do with security?

Reply
