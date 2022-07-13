ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The world is rightly appalled by the Uber files – the drivers aren’t so surprised | Alex Marshall

By Alex Marshall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KCa8_0ge8J6vI00
Uber taxi cab on a UK street Photograph: D Callcut/Alamy

When the trove of confidential files about Uber was published on Sunday evening, the true extent of the tech giant’s ruthless methods was revealed. The leaked documents exposed the mercenary tactics Uber used to lay the groundwork for its empire and to bulldoze its ride-hailing service into cities around the world. From 2014 to 2017, the company duped police, lobbied governments and may have broken laws . One senior Uber executive even told the Guardian the company had a strategy of “weaponising” drivers and exploiting violence against them in order to “keep the controversy burning”.

These revelations may be shocking to anyone who uses Uber. But they were less surprising to Uber drivers. Since the Uber files were published, the company has said that these behaviours are now in the past. In a public statement responding to the Uber papers, Jill Hazelbaker, the company’s senior vice-president of public affairs, wrote that Uber was now a “different company”.

Despite the change of personnel, drivers aren’t overly concerned with who holds what title in the company: they’re more concerned about how to feed their families, pay their bills and keep their jobs.

Uber might argue that its problems have melted away, but this is not the experience of its drivers. For years, the union that I am president of, the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain ( IWGB), has been fighting tooth and nail for the rights of couriers and private hire drivers. Every day, I speak to Uber drivers who believe they have been unfairly deactivated by the platform, have suffered abuse from passengers or have seen their fares decrease. The stories I hear from drivers are almost always the same: Uber tends to side with riders over drivers, while its opaque algorithm means drivers have little power to understand or challenge the decisions the company takes.

Related: Uber stormed through an open door – now politicians must change the locks | Jamie Susskind

In February last year, the UK supreme court ruled that Uber drivers were workers, not independent contractors. It was a breakthrough that forced Uber to reclassify its 70,000 drivers, giving them a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pension (although this reclassification did not include couriers on the Uber Eats platform). Yet despite this progress, drivers are still experiencing severe problems.

Despite all drivers being paid a guaranteed minimum wage, many have seen their fares decline dramatically. The escalating costs of petrol – together with the overheads of leasing your car and, In London, paying the congestion charge – mean that many Uber drivers are still struggling to break even at the end of the week. There is no transparency over how fares are calculated, and drivers’ pay is not tied to surge pricing , even when riders are paying more than double the standard fare. Uber says, however, that owing to fare increases and additional demand, drivers are earning more than ever.

Another crucial problem drivers struggle with is deactivation – Uber’s neologism for unfair dismissal. Uber says that it takes deactivation seriously and has “robust processes” in place to investigate and review incidents. Members of the IWGB believe Uber is more likely to take the rider’s side in a dispute, and will frequently deactivate drivers without giving a reason. Earlier this year, the IWGB staged a protest against unfair deactivations outside Uber’s London office.

Finally, drivers are still struggling with basic safety issues. A recent survey conducted by the IWGB of drivers who work for a number of platforms including Uber found that more than 50% of our members had experienced physical assault while on the job during their career and more than 80% had experienced verbal abuse in the past year alone. Minicab driving is dangerous work, but Uber and other apps have a responsibility to do much more to support drivers.

In our experience this support has been lacking, and far too often drivers will report concerns about abuse by a passenger only to find nothing has been done. It does not surprise me at all to see the Uber files reveal comments from Uber managers where violence against drivers is treated as unimportant. Uber says it has a “zero tolerance” approach to abuse, and anyone found to behave in this way would face being permanently removed from using the platform.

Last year, Gabriel Bringye, a driver for another ride-hailing platform, Bolt, was stabbed to death while on the job. On the anniversary of his death this year, the IWGB launched the Justice for Gabriel campaign for driver safety . There are easy ways to make private hire driving safer: companies such as Bolt and Uber could change the way they respond to complaints from drivers, and subsidise the cost of CCTV and safety screens for vehicles.

Uber will probably be injecting vast amounts of money into its PR machine in order to claim that everything these recent leaks detail belongs in the past. Owing to the lack of government intervention, change at Uber will come about only through workers getting organised and taking action. Uber still needs a drastic overhaul consisting of three key things: better pay, greater transparency and treating drivers like human beings. There should be a just and transparent process for deactivation, a fair pricing structure that prices fares by the mile, and more measures to ensure the safety of drivers.

Drivers must also have power over their work. This will be achieved only through collective organising. The public have now seen the dirty side of Uber, which workers are all too familiar with. Now it is time to take action and bring about change.

  • Alex Marshall is the president of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, and a former courier

    Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Driver Safety#Traffic
Vox

Amazon executives have discussed ditching Amazon Basics to appease regulators

Amazon celebrated the biggest Prime Day in the sales event’s eight-year history early this week. But the event was followed just hours later by news of a series of major proposed changes to how Amazon does business in Europe aimed at settling accusations by regulators that Amazon engages in anti-competitive behavior.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's not worth risking people's lives for cheap toasters and TVs': UK Amazon drivers and warehouse staff urge the online retail giant to stop forcing them to work at an 'inhumane pace' - as Prime Day pushes workers harder than ever

Amazon drivers and warehouse staff in the UK have called on the online retail giant to stop forcing them to work at an 'inhuman pace'. An open letter signed by 135 workers pleads with the company to 'bin unfair targets' and end the 'constant surveillance'. With Prime Day pushing them...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Uber
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

363K+
Followers
87K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy