Visitor Guide: Tehachapi’s beer and wine scene

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO