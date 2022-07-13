ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Visitor Guide: Tehachapi’s beer and wine scene

By Tehachapi News
Tehachapi News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few years ago, no one would have thought of Tehachapi having a beer and wine scene. Bob and Patty Souza opened the area’s first wine tasting room in 2008 to share wines made from grapes they planted in the Cummings Valley in 2002. And Honey Wagon Brewing opened Tehachapi’s...

Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Check out Tehachapi's wide-ranging arts and entertainment scene

Tehachapi is wired for excitement, despite its sleepy mountain town exterior. All year round, you can find community events sprinkled throughout the town. Catch a movie at one of Tehachapi’s beautiful parks — Brite Lake, Philip Marx Central Park or Meadowbrook Park — or stroll around the city's quaint downtown district on First Fridays.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

40th reunion for THS Class of 1982

There will be an informal gathering on Saturday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the 40th reunion of one of the best classes to ever graduate from Tehachapi High, haha, the Class of 1982. The reunion will be held on the new patio at the Errea Garden at 311 S. Green St.,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: It grows in Tehachapi

In its early years, Tehachapi was a hub for a cattle ranching region and also saw huge herds of sheep moved through its pastures in the spring and early summer. Grain, potatoes, pears, apples and other fruit were grown commercially through the years, with agriculture being a major part of the local economy at least through the 1960s.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Tehachapi's early history at a glance

In 1987, local historian Pat Gracey wrote a 100-year history for St. Malachy Church's centennial commemoration. "Each notation has volumes of history behind it, but it's nice to get a glimpse of the 'goings on' of the people who came before us," Gracey wrote in her introduction. Among those historical...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Animal style fries and home cooking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon hearing In-N-Out Burger Burger is opening in Delano, 17 News assignments editor Mason Rockfellow made a beeline to the Rosedale Highway location. He couldn’t wait to get his hands on some animal style fries, the “not so secret” item covered in sauce, cheese and grilled onions. Another staffer had never […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Job Opportunities

On this episode of Kern Living host Ryan Nelson welcomes Mayra Sheley of Omni Family Health to discuss some of the wonderful job opportunities currently available. There are over 80 positions including front office clerks, call center associates, medical assistants, dental assistants, patient flow coordinators, and many more. Mayra also talks about the work-life atmosphere at Omni Family Health and how you can apply for any of the positions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Garry Gene Parrott, May 20, 1953 – July 11, 2022

Garry Gene Parrott, 69, born May 20, 1953, in California, passed away July 11, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. He had been a resident of Tehachapi where he was employed as a school teacher for Tehachapi Unified School District for 25 years. Throughout his life, he went to various Boys and...
TEHACHAPI, CA
aerotechnews.com

Golden Age Flight Museum has home in Tehachapi

The Golden Age Flight Museum now has a temporary home on the Tehachapi Airport in California. The museum is open to the public the second Saturday each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, the Tehachapi pilots open their hangars to display their aircraft. These include homebuilts, jets,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Mark your calendars for fun!

There’s always something fun to do in Tehachapi. Both tourists and residents will be greeted with consistent entertainment and attractions all year long. Some traditional events were stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic and may not have been rescheduled by the time of publication. Check TehachapiNews.com or Tehachapi News for...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Visitor Guide: Animals in abundance

People searching for wildlife have no shortage of options in Tehachapi, as creatures ranging from cuddly to exotic can be found at numerous locations in the region. In Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, you might see herds of Rocky Mountain Elk. Their ancestors were brought to a local ranch from Yellowstone National Park around 1966 and later escaped to make their home in the Tehachapi Mountains. Soaring above them you might see California Condor. These huge birds are descendants of wild condors caught for captive breeding and later released into the wild.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

Urner’s opens new showroom in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Urner’s is opening their new Appliance and Furniture showroom in the Studio Movie Grill Shopping Center, according to a news release from the business. The business said, the showroom is set to open to the public on Friday. Vice President for Urner’s Appliances Cameron...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Historic Pioneer Mercantile building to become restaurant

The Taft Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a proposal to convert the bottom floor of the Historic Pioneer Mercantile Building into a restaurant. Paul and Gary Joyce are hoping to start work this fall on ground floor of the historic two-story building on the 400 block of Main next to Fifth Street Plaza.
TAFT, CA
KGET

What’s the best place to get French fries in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was National French Fry Day! Today guests can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat, though: customers have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app. Wendy’s, on the other hand, is observing “Fry Week” with new deals each day, offering […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Highline band to appear at Oak Branch Saloon

Highline, a legacy Tehachapi rock band, will be performing at the Oak Branch Saloon inside Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs on Friday, July 22, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Highline, a band started more than 20 years ago, was named for the...
TEHACHAPI, CA

