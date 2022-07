Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to find himself in the middle of a massive Mississippi fraud case. According to the Associated Press, one of the persons who pleaded guilty to criminal charges arising from a multi-million-dollar scam claimed in a court filing that she paid $1.1 million to Favre for alleged no-show speaking engagements at the direction of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant denies the allegation. The money came from welfare funds.

2 DAYS AGO