ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Texas man killed, two others hurt in Clovis shooting

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLeE6_0ge8HL9M00

CLOVIS, N.M. — On Tuesday, the Clovis Police Department released new details in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Police said Victor Davila, 22, from Friona, Texas was killed.

Police were called about a vehicle crashing into a house while responding to a shots fired call at the 900 block of Connelly Street at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found a GMC pickup truck “completely inside the residence.” A man in the driver’s seat was found with a gunshot wound, according to CPD.

Two women from another residence were hurt in the shooting, CPD said. They both were treated at Plains Regional Medical Center and released. Police said their names would not be released.

The Clovis Police Department was still looking to identify anyone who was near the area of 10th Street and Connelly Street between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

Clovis, NM –On Saturday, July 9th at 12:50 A.M., Officers of the Clovis Police Department responded to the 900 block of Connelly Street, Clovis, New Mexico, in reference to gunshots being fired. While responding to investigate the shots fired, a second call was received reporting a vehicle crashing into a residence at 915 Connelly St.

On arrival, officers located a black GMC pick-up truck completely inside the residence of 915 Connelly. Clovis Fire Department EMS was called to the scene, removed a male from the vehicle’s driver area, and began administering medical treatment. The male was found to be a victim of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver has been identified as Victor Davila (age 22) from Friona, Texas. Two females from a residence at 921 Connelly were also injured during this shooting. The females’ names are not being released and both were treated at Plains Regional Medical Center for their injuries and released.

The investigation into this homicide is continuing, and detectives are following up on all of the investigative leads and information provided. The Clovis Police Department is still looking to identify any persons in or around the area of 10th and Connelly between 11:30 PM on Friday, July 8th, and 1:00 AM on Saturday, July 9th. If you know any information about this incident you are requested to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. You can also report information anonymously, by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

End of release.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

Police investigating Clovis homicide from over the weekend

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend. On Saturday about 12:50 a.m., Clovis Police Department were sent to a home in the 900 block of Connelly Street in reference to gunshots. A second call reported of a vehicle crashing into a...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Portales man found guilty in 2018 rape case

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales man was found guilty by a jury Thursday in a 2018 case involving the sexual assault of a woman, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney. The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced on Thursday that Erasmo Vega, 54 was found guilty of […]
PORTALES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Friona, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1, found dead in a Portales N.M. park

An earlier version of this story included references to the Texas man’s identity, which have since been removed. PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the New Mexico State Police reported that a male, 36, from Texas was pronounced dead after officers responded to Oasis State Park in Portales, NM. According to a New Mexico State […]
KFDA

City officials ask residents to claim tiles at Clovis theater

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Anyone who bought tiles to help renovate Clovis’ historic theater can pick them up now. The city of Clovis is renovating Lyceum Theater, located in Clovis’ downtown area. Years ago, individuals bought tiles to support the theater’s preservation, which were located on the...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis robbery suspect dies in federal custody

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the United States Marshals Service confirmed the recent death of a Clovis man in federal custody at a detention center in Lovington. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Service said that 50-year-old Clovis resident James Robinson died in federal custody on Monday at the Lea County Detention […]
CLOVIS, NM
drugtopics.com

Pharmacy of the Year Finalist Roden-Smith Pharmacy: Serving the Military and a Diverse Community

Roden-Smith Pharmacy and their top-of-license practice offers needed care to their eastern New Mexico town. He may not have started Roden-Smith Pharmacy in Clovis, New Mexico, but Micah Lansford, PharmD – and his parents before him – have ensured that the pharmacy plays an important role in the community’s health. According to Lansford, the pharmacy serves a diverse population due to the close proximity of Cannon Air Force Base and the large number of individuals working in the agricultural, railroad, and dairy industries.
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Gmc#Cpd
KFDA

City of Clovis announces new logo for Hillcrest Park Zoo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has announced a new logo for the Hillcrest Park Zoo. The new branding highlights the State of New Mexico and a giraffe, which is the zoo’s most popular exhibit. The Zoo Director is hoping the branding refresh can make the zoo...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Clovis asking residents to pick up Lyceum Theatre tiles

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis are asking individuals who purchased tiles from the Lyceum Theatre to be claimed by July 22. According to a news release from the city of Clovis, individuals purchased tiles in support of the Lyceum Theatre’s preservation. These tiles were previously located on the sidewalk at the entrance of the theater. Those tiles were removed when sidewalk improvements occurred as part of the theater’s renovation project.
CLOVIS, NM
98.7 The Bomb

Bad News For Palo Duro Canyon Trail Walkers

Summertime is all about fun and excursions, whether by yourself or with the family. It also means the heat kicks it up another notch, and sometimes those temps get to extreme numbers. It wasn't long ago that we had some crazy numbers popping up on that thermostat. Temps were reaching...
CANYON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy