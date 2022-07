The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling out new all-white alternate uniforms next season and they are beyond incredible. The official uniforms will unveiled by the Bengals soon, but this look is so fresh it hurts. I love that these are alternates that actual make sense. White bengal tigers are a thing, and the black and white look should become their full-time away uniform. The orange and black at home, the white away — it just all makes sense.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO